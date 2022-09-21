Cellulose Acetate Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5.93 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 5.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Natural plastics are expected to fuel industry expansion over the projected period due to their qualities such as high durability, glistened shine, lustrous texture, and high transparency.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cellulose Acetate Market" By Type (Plastic, Fiber), By Application (Photographic Films, Cigarette Filters, Tapes And Labels, Textiles And Apparel), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Cellulose Acetate Market size was valued at USD 4.03 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.93 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.08 % from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=9914

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cellulose Acetate Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Key Developments

Product Launches and Product Expansions

In November 2020 , Sappi which is the leading company in dissolving pulp has announced a partnership with Birla Cellulose which is a leading manufacturer of the textile value chain. The partnership is aimed at providing a forest-to-garment traceability solution for the brand owners. This partnership will strengthen the company's sustainability credentials in the textile industry.

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

In October 2020 , BlueRidge Cellulosic Pellets which is a naturally transparent material based on Cellulose Acetate has been launched by Celanese Corporation. In addition, it is a solution that is economic, attractive, and sustainable alternatives to recycle single-use plastics.

Global Cellulose Acetate Market Overview

Cellulose acetate is a chemical product produced by reacting cellulose with acetic acid and anhydride in the presence of a catalyst (sulphuric acid). A cellulose ester is a natural plastic made from purified natural cellulose. This natural plastic and natural cellulose are reacted with an anhydride in the manufacturing process, which results in flake form, which is then crushed to a fine powder. It cannot, however, be converted into thermoplastic processing while in its original state. While it may be processed using standard plastics processing methods when it is in compound form, it must be dissolved in a solvent for this. As a biodegradable alternative to plastics, cellulose ester is used in a variety of sectors.

People who smoke are becoming more prevalent, especially in developing nations like those mentioned. Its growing demand in textiles and apparel, growing use of cellulose acetate in home furnishings goods, and its expanding use as a biodegradable plastic in numerous other industries are a few of the other considerations. Additionally, cellulose acetate, which is biodegradable and reduces overall nicotine and tar intake, played a significant role in the creation of cigarette filters. A growing inclination for natural plastic and recent technological advancements in cellulose acetate are favourably expected in boosting the expansion of the global cellulose acetate market. Rapid industrialisation around the globe is giving enormous potential opportunities. Technology development, the need for enhanced cellulose acetate to lessen cigarette smoke's hazardous effects, and undiscovered potential in emerging countries all present favorable growth prospects.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, China National Tobacco Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Acordis Cellulostic Fibers, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials and Sappi limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cellulose Acetate Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Cellulose Acetate Market, by Type

Plastic



Fiber

Cellulose Acetate Market, by Application

Photographic Films



Cigarette Filters



Tapes & Labels



Textiles & Apparel

Cellulose Acetate Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Propyl Acetate Market By Product (Purity≥99.5%, Purity≥ 99.0%), By Application (Paints And Coatings, Printing Ink, Cosmetics And Personal Care), By Geography, And Forecast

Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market By Type (Methyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Propyl Acetate), By Application (Paints And Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors And Fragrances), By Geography, And Forecast

Acetaldehyde Market By Process (Oxidation of Ethylene, Oxidation of Ethanol, Dehydrogenation of Ethanol, and Others), By Derivative (Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, Pentaerythritol, Ethyl Acetate, Acetic Acid, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Synthetic Rubber), By Geography, And Forecast

Cyproterone Acetate (CAS 427-51-0) Market By Type (Holographic, White Diffusing Glass, Ground Glass), By Application (Illumination, Medical Industry, Auto Industry), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers) By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Nanocellulose Manufacturers applying high-impact force for getting final product

Visualize Cellulose Acetate Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research