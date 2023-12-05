Cellular IoT Market revenue to hit USD 27.37 Billion by 2033, Says We Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the most recent analysis conducted by We Market Research, the Cellular IoT Market is on track to reach a value of $27.37 billion by the end of 2033. Looking ahead, the market's prospects appear even more impressive, with projections suggesting a significant increase to $ 4.14 million in 2022. This remarkable growth trajectory is underpinned by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.16% expected between 2023 and 2033.

The Growing Need for Data-Driven Insights ranks first in priority to shape the growth of Cellular IoT market

In today's data-driven world, organizations are increasingly relying on data to make informed decisions. This trend is driving the growth of the Cellular IoT market, as businesses are using Cellular IoT devices to collect and transmit data from a wide range of assets and environments.

Cellular IoT devices are small, affordable, and easy to deploy, making them ideal for collecting data from a wide range of sources. These devices can be used to collect data on everything from asset performance and environmental conditions to customer behavior and traffic patterns.

Industries across various sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and logistics, are increasingly relying on real-time data for monitoring and managing their operations. Cellular IoT enables devices to transmit data seamlessly over cellular networks, providing real-time insights into processes and systems. In the manufacturing sector, connected sensors on machinery can provide real-time data on equipment health, helping predict and prevent breakdowns, thus optimizing production efficiency.

Cellular IoT Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Description Market Size in 2022 USD 4,143.6 Million Market Forecast in 2033 USD 27,377.6 Million CAGR % 2023-2033 24.7 % Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2016-2022 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Report USP Production, Consumption, company share, company heatmap, company production capacity, growth factors and more Segments Covered Component, Technology and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East and Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Benelux; Nordic Countries; Russia; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; Indonesia; Thailand; Mexico; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Egypt; South Africa; Nigeria Key Companies Qualcomm, Huawei, Sierra Wireless, Gemalto, Thales, and Telit

Cellular IoT enables remote monitoring and control of devices and systems, reducing the need for physical presence. This is particularly valuable in applications where assets are spread across large areas or in challenging environments. Utilities can use Cellular IoT for remote monitoring of power grids. Sensors on transformers and power lines can transmit data on energy consumption, voltage levels, and potential faults, allowing utilities to optimize grid performance and respond quickly to issues.

Smart city projects involve the deployment of various IoT devices for improved urban management, sustainability, and citizen services. Cellular IoT plays a crucial role in connecting and managing these diverse devices in real-time. Intelligent traffic management systems in smart cities use Cellular IoT to collect and analyze data from traffic cameras, sensors, and connected vehicles, allowing for dynamic traffic control and optimization.

Advancements in Cellular Technologies, is poised to slash the Cellular IoT Market

The evolution of cellular technologies, particularly the rollout of 5G networks, is providing enhanced performance, bandwidth, and coverage for cellular IoT applications. 5G enables low latency, high-speed data transmission, and the ability to connect a massive number of devices simultaneously, making it ideal for real-time IoT applications.

The advent of 5G technology is a major catalyst for the growth of Cellular IoT. 5G offers significantly higher data transfer speeds, lower latency, and increased network capacity compared to previous generations (3G and 4G). These improvements are especially beneficial for applications requiring real-time data processing and low-latency communication. Smart factories can leverage 5G-enabled Cellular IoT to enable real-time monitoring and control of manufacturing equipment, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

U.S. to be a gamechanger within the Cellular IoT market

The United States, China, and India are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Cellular IoT market, each bringing unique strengths and opportunities to this dynamic landscape.

The United States is the largest Cellular IoT market in the world, and it is expected to remain so in the coming years. The U.S. government is investing heavily in Cellular IoT, as it sees the technology as a way to improve efficiency, boost innovation, and create jobs.

The U.S. has a well-developed cellular network infrastructure, which makes it easy for businesses to deploy Cellular IoT solutions. Businesses in the U.S. are increasingly demanding data-driven insights, and Cellular IoT is a key enabler of this.

Farmers in the U.S. are using Cellular IoT sensors to monitor soil moisture, crop health, and weather conditions. This data is then used to optimize irrigation, fertilization, and pest control.

China is experiencing rapid urbanization, which is creating a demand for smart city solutions. Cellular IoT is a key enabler of smart city applications.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating within the Cellular IoT market are Qualcomm, Huawei, Sierra Wireless, Gemalto, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, Thales, and Telit.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd and Thales Group combined dominate the market with an active share of around 50-55%.

