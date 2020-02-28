Cello Health Recognised as One of the Sunday Times Best Companies to Work for in 2020

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cello Health has been recognised as number 71 on the annual Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For list, which showcases the best of employee engagement across the private sector.

Jane Shirley, CEO Cello Health Europe said, "We're delighted to have been included in the Top 100 Best Companies to Work for list for a second consecutive year. A key part of gaining this recognition is an in-depth survey completed by employees, and we're pleased that so many took the time to complete the survey, and that they were so positive in their feedback. This reflects some of the initiatives we put in place in 2019, with a greater focus on Corporate Social Responsibility, increased Leadership training across the business and the introduction of new flexible working policies which allow our employees to better balance their work and home lives. Cello Health strives to be the employer of choice for exceptional people, and it's the quality of our people that makes this such a great place to work. It's wonderful to see their hard work recognised in this way."

The award organisers, Best Companies, highlighted: consistent personal development opportunities offered to employees in a supportive, coaching environment; a fun working environment with opportunities for volunteering and socialising and recognition of individual successes & of individuals who go above and beyond, as just a few of the ways Cello Health has become one of the best companies to work for in 2020.

The Sunday Times Best 100 Companies to Work For is one of the most prestigious employer-related schemes in the UK, recognising the best small, mid-size and large employers.

