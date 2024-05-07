Cellipont Bioservices and Adva Biotechnology Collaborate to Optimize Cell Therapy Manufacturing with the ADVA X3® Platform

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and HAIFA, Israel, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and Adva Biotechnology, an Israel-based private biotechnology company providing a decentralized, automated, and efficient manufacturing platform for advanced cell therapies, today announce its partnership with Adva Biotechnology marking the launch of the groundbreaking ADVA X3® platform in North America. The ADVA X3® is an advanced, fully automated platform for manufacturing cell therapies, streamlining processes and reducing costs. This alliance signifies a leap forward in personalized treatment, bringing cutting-edge therapies to patients worldwide.

The ADVA X3® is an all-in-one automated system that simplifies and accelerates the manufacturing of CAR-T therapies from manual to fully automated and cGMP in as little as three months. It represents a major advancement in manufacturing efficiency and quality control, ensuring the delivery of life-saving therapies with minimal user involvement. Moreover, the ADVA X3® significantly reduces costs, making it accessible to a broader patient population. The unique combination of Cellipont's best-in-class process and manufacturing expertise and purpose-built facility coupled with the ADVA X3® metabolic sensing-based AI-driven automated manufacturing platform allows therapy developers to quickly go from manual processing to fully automated and cGMP. Additionally, the ADVA X3® system supports cell therapies such as NK, TCR, TIL and exosomes from activation to final cell product.

"We're proud to partner with Adva Biotechnology and be the first CDMO in North America to offer the ADVA X3® to clients. The ADVA X3's automation and precision are game changers, enabling us to scale up production and meet the urgent needs of patients," said Michael O'Mara, COO of Cellipont Bioservices.

"The collaboration with Cellipont Bioservices is a pivotal moment for us," said Dr. Ohad Karnieli, CEO of Adva Biotechnology. "The ADVA X3® embodies our commitment to innovation and patient care, and with Cellipont's expertise, we're set to transform the landscape of cell therapies."

Meet Us at ASGCT 2024 in Baltimore, MD

Both Cellipont Bioservices and Adva Biotechnology will be exhibiting at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place in Baltimore from May 7- 11, 2024. Attendees interested in learning more about the ADVA X3® system and exploring the latest advancements in cell therapy are encouraged to visit our booths (Cellipont Booth #1613, Adva Booth #1841). Representatives from both companies will be available to discuss our collaboration, answer questions, and share insights.

About Cellipont

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com.

About Adva Biotechnology

Adva Biotechnology is at the forefront of revolutionizing cell therapy manufacturing. By providing a decentralized, automated, and efficient manufacturing platform for advanced cell therapies. Their flagship product, the ADVA platform, is a fully controlled, flexible, and automated cell processing system. It leverages the unique CAMP (Continues Adaptive Multi-Parameter) technology, which streamlines autologous cell therapy manufacturing processes. Through automation, optical sensing, and artificial intelligence, Adva Biotechnology aims to remove the manual component from the process, ultimately advancing treatments for various forms of cancer and other conditions. Their commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology underscores their mission: valuing life and advancing therapies. To learn more, visit www.advabio.com.

