Cellebrite Launches Guardian Investigate, the AI-Powered Nerve Center that Revolutionizes How Investigative Teams Close Cases

Investigators and AI agents together resolve cases faster across departments and agencies

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the worldwide general availability of Guardian Investigate, a collaborative AI-powered investigative management solution that delivers a suite of capabilities for daily workflow collaboration across investigators, departments and agencies. Guardian Investigate is a radical shift for how investigators use AI across case files. They can now ask questions of their evidence, surface links and build timelines across files and progress work concurrently while preserving oversight and chain of custody.

Today, there are more investigations than there are people to resolve them. Critical digital evidence is scattered across documents, images, mobile phone data, call detail records and other evidential artifacts, leaving investigators without the time or resources to piece it together. Guardian Investigate is the first solution built for agency and department leaders to successfully navigate major incidents, providing instant visibility during mass casualty events, officer-involved shootings or any large-scale criminal investigation, when early decisions shape the entire investigation and the margin for error is zero. This solution combines agentic AI, advanced analytics and centralized investigative management to keep teams organized, aligned and working collaboratively.

"When the news trucks are circling and decisions in the first hours shape the entire investigation, teams need a solution that gives them instant visibility and organization," said Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's chief executive officer. "Guardian Investigate empowers investigators to work their cases live, not just review what others prepared, and gives agency leaders real-time oversight across every unit involved. When investigators build stronger cases faster and prosecutors receive more complete evidence packages, the entire justice process accelerates. This is what modern investigative management looks like."

"Guardian Investigate bridges the gap by enabling investigators to manage the entire investigation digitally. Directionally, the path Cellebrite is taking with Investigate is going to be fantastic for case outcomes," said Kent Nielsen, Digital Forensics Investigator for the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office in Texas, who is part of Cellebrite's Design Partner Program and is currently piloting the solution with active investigations.

In a high-profile case, eleven investigators from Brazoria County Sheriff's Office are using Guardian Investigate to keep 64 tasks updated remotely, enabling faster and more focused weekly reviews through a live case dashboard that streamlined updates, real-time assignments and overall meeting time. During an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, analysts are creating operational intelligence packages in hours rather than months.

By integrating Guardian Investigate with the evidence management and collaboration capabilities of Guardian, Cellebrite delivers an end-to-end solution. Investigators don't have to wait for devices to come back from the lab. Evidence flows directly into Guardian Investigate in real-time enabling centralized case review, task management, collaboration and narrative-building, all while maintaining a secure chain of custody.

Cellebrite offers flexible options depending on agency needs: Guardian Investigate delivers collaborative, agentic AI-powered investigative management at the enterprise level, while Cellebrite Genesis, announced earlier this week gives teams immediate access to a standalone solution that delivers results from day one. Both are powered by Cellebrite AI, and when used together, the combined capability supercharges an agency's ability to uncover the truth and serve justice.

"Cellebrite AI acts as a force multiplier, enhancing efficiency and uncovering insights to facilitate investigator judgment," said Ronnen Armon, Chief Products and Technologies Officer, Cellebrite. "What makes Guardian Investigate different is that it breaks down walls between departments and agencies. Investigators, analysts and command staff across multiple jurisdictions can collaborate in real-time on the same case with full visibility. Cellebrite is committed to working closely with public safety, defense and intelligence agencies and empowering them with cloud and AI technologies that help them find the truth faster."

Cellebrite's technology is used in nearly 3 million investigations worldwide each year, equipping more than 7,000 customers to resolve legally sanctioned investigations of child exploitation, homicide, terrorism, border control, sex crimes, drugs and other organized crime, human trafficking, fraud, intellectual property theft, financial crimes, internal investigations, eDiscovery cases and more, while ensuring compliance with agency protocols and wide-ranging regulatory requirements.

Availability: Guardian Investigate is generally available now worldwide.

Join the C2C User Summit 2026, Cellebrite's annual user conference, to experience Cellebrite Genesis and Cellebrite Guardian Investigate in person. Learn more and register here.

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About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Contacts:

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications and Content Strategy

victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

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