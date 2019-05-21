Cellebrite and Relativity Partner to Deliver Data From Mobile Devices Directly into Relativity and RelativityOne

Cellebrite Legalview offers seamless integration of data from Cellebrite mobile extractions with Relativity's comprehensive e-discovery platform

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite today announced the launch of Legalview for Relativity and RelativityOne to make it easier and faster to input and analyze data from mobile devices relevant to litigation and digital investigations. By seamlessly integrating data from Cellebrite's industry-leading extraction and decoding solutions, Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) and Physical Analyzer (PA), with the cloud-based e-discovery review platform, Relativity, organizations can now quickly see and analyze data from mobile devices.



E-discovery professionals need access to all data sources pertinent to a case, and recently there has been increased demand to include the data available from mobile devices. One of the main challenges is keeping up with the latest technology enhancements of iOS and Android devices. Once the software versions are updated, the previous import script becomes invalid and needs to be rewritten. Professionals can spend hours converting data into a format that needs to be entered into a review platform.



Customers that leverage the solution will have access to ongoing updates to ensure compatibility with the latest iOS and Android advancements. Legalview automatically converts this mobile data to a format that is supported by Relativity's e-discovery platform. Legalview is also the first available solution that supports Relativity's new mobile data format, which can be processed directly into RelativityOne.

With this new partnership between Cellebrite and Relativity, legal professionals now have a first-of-its-kind tool to quickly upload mobile data during a review, saving them time and money.

"Accessing and analyzing information from mobile devices is the cornerstone of any modern legal investigation. Yet for many, the process of exporting the data is very time consuming and too costly," said Mark Gambill, Chief Marketing Officer, Cellebrite. "This new solution makes getting and understanding data from mobile devices for e-discovery much easier and cost-effective."

Cellebrite Legalview is available in the Relativity App Hub, which includes applications and integrations built by Relativity developer partners. App Hub integrations can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud with Relativity and users can pick and choose solutions from partners like Cellebrite that suit their unique workflows across different stages of the e-discovery process. UFED and PA are directly available for purchase from Cellebrite.

"Relativity is extremely excited to announce our partnership with Cellebrite, the clear industry leader in mobile data solutions. Legalview will streamline the process of importing and analyzing mobile data," said Drew Deitch, director of strategic partnerships at Relativity. "Cellebrite's collection and processing abilities, coupled with RelativityOne's new native short message review interface, will be a game-changer for the industry."

About Cellebrite

Digital data plays an increasingly important role in investigations and operations of all kinds. Making data accessible, collaborative and actionable is what Cellebrite does best. As the global leader in digital intelligence deployed in 150 countries, Cellebrite provides law enforcement, military, intelligence, and enterprise customers with the most complete, industry-proven range of solutions for digital forensics, triage and analytics.

By enabling access, sharing and analysis of digital data from mobile devices, social media, cloud, computer, cellular operators and other sources, Cellebrite products, solutions, services and training help customers build the strongest cases quickly, even in the most complex situations. As a result, Cellebrite is the preferred one-stop shop for digital intelligence solutions that make a safer world more possible every day.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Over 180,000 users in 40+ countries rely on our platform to manage large volumes of unstructured data and quickly identify critical issues during legal discovery, digital investigations, and compliance projects. RelativityOne, the fastest-growing product in our company's history, offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Built on Microsoft Azure, RelativityOne is now available on five continents. Trace, built on Relativity and optimized for RelativityOne, brings e-discovery and monitoring activities together under one platform and alerts compliance officers to suspicious or fraudulent activity. In 2018, Relativity received the Financial Times Intelligent Business Award that recognizes the top legal technology companies with the greatest impact on the practice and business of law. Please contact our team at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

