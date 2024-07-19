Cell Therapy Market to Attain a USD 190.91 Billion Valuation in 2031, Rising Investments in Stem Cell Research Spearhead Market Expansion | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Cell Therapy Market size was valued at USD 3.9 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 6.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 190.91 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 52% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The use of different types of cells in unique ways to treat diseases and disorders is known as cell therapy. Advancements in cell research and the growing acceptance of cell therapies for the treatment of multiple chronic indications are forecasted to augment market growth in the future. Growing demand for regenerative medicine is also estimated to open new avenues of opportunities for cell therapy providers in the long run. The global cell therapy market is segmented into cell types, therapy types, therapeutic areas, end user, and regions.

Cell Therapy Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 6.7 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 190.91 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 52% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Therapy Type, Technology, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights High investments in cell therapy research and development Key Market Opportunities Increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and high use of cell therapies to treat the same Key Market Drivers Growing use of cell therapies to treat cancer indications

Segments covered in Cell Therapy Market are as follows:

Therapy Type Allogeneic Therapies (Stem Cell Therapies (Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies, Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies, Others), Non-Stem Cell Therapies (Keratinocytes & Fibroblast-based Therapies, Others), and Autologous Therapies (Stem Cell Therapies (BM,, Blood,, Umbilical Cord-derived Stem Cells., Adipose Derived Cells,, Others) Non-Stem Cell Therapies (T-Cell Therapies, CAR T Cell Therapy, T Cell Receptor (TCR)-based, Others) and Others)



Technology Cell Processing, Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling, Process Monitoring & Quality Control



Therapeutic Area Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Musculoskeletal Disorders, Dermatology, and Others



End User Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others



High Demand for Novel Cancer Treatments to Help Oncology Segment Maintain Prominence

Cases of cancer are increasing rapidly on a global level and subsequently the demand for novel treatments for the same as well. Investments in oncology research are also increasing and reaching new heights. Cell therapies have been showing great promise in treating multiple types of cancers. Cell therapy companies are continually focusing on getting new approvals for their offerings related to different cancer indications thereby helping this segment maintain a high market share.

On the other hand, the demand for cell therapies for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders is estimated to surge at an impressive pace. Rising cases of musculoskeletal tissue degeneration and the growing demand for repair or replacement of damaged musculoskeletal tissues will also create a new business scope for cell therapy providers.

High Use of CAR-T Therapies Helps Autologous Therapies Account for Dominant Share

Autologous cell therapies are preferred for their lower risk of life-threatening complications as compared to other types of therapies. There are also no specific requirements to match the donor and receivers in an autologous cell therapy. A higher possibility of treatment success and reduced risk of transplant rejection are also key factors that help this segment hold a high market share. CAR-T therapies are being extensively used to treat a wide array of indications and they are classified under the autologous segment.

Stem Cells are Estimated to be Used Extensively for Multiple Cell Therapy Types

Stem cells can be guided or manipulated to perform certain biological functions, which is why they are mostly used in cell therapies. Growing investments in stem cell research, the high availability of stem cells, and the proven efficacy of stem cells in the development of novel cell therapies are all factors that help this segment generate new opportunities for cell therapy providers.

High demand for advanced treatments and therapeutics around the world is forecasted to create opportunities for new as well-established cell therapy providers.

