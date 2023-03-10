Cell Signaling Market is expected to display a steady growth of 8.5% due to the increased focus on research and development proficiencies regarding medical devices | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Cell Signaling Market was valued at more than USD 14.95 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product (Consumables and Instruments); Type (Endocrine Signaling, Paracrine Signaling, Autocrine Signaling, Juxtacrine Signaling, and Others); Technology (Flow Cytometry, Western Blotting, ELISA, Microscopy, and Others); Pathway (AKT Signaling Pathway, AMPK Signaling Pathway, ErbB/HER Signaling Pathway, and Others); Region/Country.

The cell signaling market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the cell signaling market. The cell signaling market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the cell signaling market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Cell signaling is the transfer of information from one cell to another. The building blocks of life are cells. A cell needs to communicate well with its neighbors in order to survive. Cells in multicellular organisms send and receive signals from their surroundings in order to communicate and coordinate with other cells, tissues, and organs. The signaling molecule binds to the cell surface receptors, further generating a physiological reaction. To identify patterns of drug resistance in malignant cells, cell signaling is utilized to analyze the signaling pathways of cells in drug discovery and therapeutic development. Additionally, it identifies how crucial signaling pathways are altered by medication therapies. Thus, the increase in the number of patients having chronic diseases leading to a rise in the number of drug discoveries and therapeutic development are also some of the factors contributing to the growth of the cell signaling market globally. For instance, on March 25, 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the completion of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listing for the Applied BioSystems Quant Studio 5 Dx Real-Time PCR System. The innovative product enables clinical laboratories and assay developers to meet testing demands and enhance molecular diagnostics workflows.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Abcam plc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, BD, Promega Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The market for cell signaling is likely to be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent study "SARS-CoV-2 spike protein triggers cell signaling pathways in lung vascular cells," which was published in the journal News Medical in October 2020, vascular cells in the lung tissue start to secrete signaling growth factors when exposed to the spike protein of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus alone, without the other viral components. Thus, the market is anticipated to experience significant development possibilities because of the high applicability of cell signaling models for research on COVID-19 and respiratory disorders.

The global cell signaling market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on technology, the market is categorized into flow cytometry, western blotting, ELISA, microscopy, and others. Among these, ELISA is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The design and development of an ELISA assay depend on various components, including capture antibodies, detection of cell signaling pathways, and research & discovery phases faster.

On the basis of pathways, the cell signaling market has been classified into AKT signaling pathway, AMPK signaling pathway, ErbB/HER signaling pathway, and others. AMPK signaling pathway, and others. The AMPK signaling pathway held a significant market share in 2020. This is mainly due to the rising prevalence of cancer and tumor. AMPK pathway demonstrates both oncogene and tumor suppressor effects depending on the tissue-specific tumor microenvironment. Hyperactive According to the article published in BioMed Central Ltd (BMC), on 17 August 2020 , MAPK signaling exists in over 85% of cancers, which is caused directly by genetic alterations of its upstream activators or components.

Cell signaling Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America held a significant share of the global cell signaling market. This is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for personalized treatment such as cell therapy, gene therapy, etc. for the management of chronic disorders. Moreover, the increasing investments in biopharmaceutical companies and the presence of global players in North America, also act as major factors that drive the growth of the industry. In addition, a wide variety of products are available in the North America market and many novel instruments also got approval in North America during the last few years. Increasing collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions are also expected to drive the market in near future. For instance, in July 2020, Sartorius AG, a leading provider of contract testing services to the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, bought a majority share in CellGenix.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Cell signaling market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the cell signaling market?

Which factors are influencing the cell signaling market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the cell signaling market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the cell signaling market?

What are the demanding global regions of the cell signaling market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Cell Signaling Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.5% Market size 2020 USD 14.95 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Cell signaling Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Abcam plc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Qiagen, Becton Dickinson and Company, Promega Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product; By Type; By Technology; By Pathway; By Region/Country

