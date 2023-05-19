Cell Isolation Market worth $8.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell isolation industry is poised for significant advancements in the near future. With the rapid progress in biotechnology and regenerative medicine, there is a growing need for precise and efficient methods of isolating specific cell populations. Cell isolation techniques enable researchers and clinicians to obtain pure and viable cells for various applications, including cell-based therapies, disease research, and drug development. In the coming years, we can expect the development of innovative technologies and protocols that improve the efficiency, accuracy, and scalability of cell isolation processes. These advancements will not only accelerate scientific discoveries but also pave the way for personalized medicine and enhanced treatment options for various diseases and conditions. The cell isolation industry is poised to play a pivotal role in unlocking the full potential of cellular therapies and advancing our understanding of human biology.

Cell Isolation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as rising cell-based research and increasing focus on personalized medicine are driving the growth of this market. However, high cost and safety, ethical issues, are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

Cell Isolation Market

412 - Tables

46 - Figures

307 - Pages

Cell Isolation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $8.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Cell Type, Cell Source, Technique, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Key Market Drivers Increased government funding for cell-based research

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the cell isolation market in 2022.

Based on product, the cell isolation market is broadly segmented into consumables, and instruments. In 2022, consumables accounted for the largest share of the cell isolation market for product. This segment's large share can be attributed to factors such as the wide usage of reagents during cell isolation and continuous introduction of advanced consumables for cell isolation. Consumables can be used for a wide range of applications and cell types, making them a versatile choice for researchers. Some consumables, such as antibody-based cell isolation kits, are non-destructive and can isolate cells without damaging them, which is important for downstream applications. Consumables can be used to isolate large numbers of cells, which is important for applications such as cell therapy and drug discovery where large quantities of cells are needed.

The human cells segment accounted for the largest share of the cell type segment in the cell isolation market in 2022.

Based on cell type, the cell isolation market is categorized into two segments—human cells and animal cells. In 2022, human cells segment accounted for the largest share of cell isolation market. Factors such as the increasing investments by public and private organizations for research on human cells are projecting the segmental growth. The use of human cells for research is regulated by various agencies, such as the FDA and the NIH. Therefore, using human cells that have been obtained from reputable sources can ensure regulatory compliance. Human cells are directly relevant to clinical applications such as regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and cell-based therapies. This makes human cell isolation an essential part of medical research. Human cells are diverse, which allows for the study of a wide range of diseases and conditions. Human cell isolation allows researchers to isolate specific cell types for further study.

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at double digit growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the cell isolation market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to the rising geriatric population and increasing number of hospitals in Asian countries. Moreover, increasing chronic diseases in the countries of this region is likely to boost the market. Also, growing infectious diseases in the region is attracting several foreign investors in the market. Governments in the APAC region are supporting research in various ways, such as funding research institutes and offering tax incentives to biotech and life sciences companies. This has led to an increased demand for cell isolation technologies to support this research.

Cell Isolation Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing government funding for cell-based research Increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases Technological advancements Growing focus on personalized medicine

Restraints:

Ethical issues related to embryonic stem cell isolation High cost of cell-based research

Opportunities:

Emerging markets

Key Market Players:

Some of the prominent players in the cell isolation market are Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Sartorius AG (Germany), Akadeum Life Sciences (US), Bio-Techne (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Invent Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), MiCareo Inc. (US), Proteintech Group, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Promega Corporation (US), PluriSelect Life Science UG (Haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG (Germany), and MagBio Genomics (US).

Recent Developments:

In October 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched DynaCellect, a next-generation cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion instrument. It also launched the Dynabeads magnetic beads removal instrument to optimize the cell therapy manufacturing process.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched DynaCellect, a next-generation cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion instrument. It also launched the Dynabeads magnetic beads removal instrument to optimize the cell therapy manufacturing process. In June 2022 , Terumo BCT and GenCure collaborated to advance cell and gene therapy manufacturing solutions.

, Terumo BCT and GenCure collaborated to advance cell and gene therapy manufacturing solutions. In May 2022 , Terumo BCT inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Colorado .

Cell Isolation Market Advantages:

Enhanced Experimental Precision: Cell isolation techniques allow researchers to isolate specific cell populations from complex biological samples, enabling more precise and targeted analysis. This improves the accuracy and reliability of experimental results, leading to better understanding of cellular processes and disease mechanisms.

Increased Efficiency and Cost-effectiveness: Advanced cell isolation methods have streamlined workflows and reduced the time and resources required for isolating cells. This enhances overall laboratory productivity and cost-effectiveness, making cell isolation more accessible to researchers and clinicians.

Diverse Applications: Cell isolation techniques have a wide range of applications in various fields, including stem cell research, cancer biology, immunology, regenerative medicine, and drug discovery. Isolated cells can be used for studying cell behavior, developing novel therapies, conducting drug screening, and personalized medicine approaches.

Improved Cell Viability and Purity: Effective cell isolation methods ensure high cell viability and purity, which are crucial for downstream applications. By eliminating unwanted cells or contaminants, researchers can obtain a more representative and reliable cell population for their experiments.

Advancements in Automation and Standardization: The cell isolation market has witnessed advancements in automation and standardization, allowing for higher throughput and reproducibility. Automated cell isolation systems minimize human errors and variability, resulting in consistent and reliable outcomes.

Integration with Omics Technologies: Cell isolation techniques can be seamlessly integrated with omics technologies, such as genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics, enabling comprehensive characterization of isolated cells. This integration facilitates deeper insights into cellular functions and molecular profiles.

Overall, the cell isolation market provides researchers and clinicians with efficient, reliable, and versatile tools for isolating specific cell populations, driving advancements in basic research, clinical diagnostics, and therapeutic development.

