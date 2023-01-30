Cell Isolation Market To Surpass $34,746.3 Million Value in 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a rate of 17.1%, the global cell isolation market revenue will rise from $9,845.7 million to $34,746.3 million between 2022 and 2030, as per forecasts by P&S Intelligence. This growth can be ascribed to the increasing need for biopharmaceuticals, snowballing government investment for cell-based research, and mounting research on personalized medicine.

Germany is a key contributor to the industry. Cell isolation products are extensively utilized by researchers for R&D on cancer, biomolecule isolation, tissue regeneration, and stem cells. Therefore, the existence of a large number of research institutions and biotechnology businesses in Germany is driving the market in the country.

Most-Used Technique Is Centrifugation

In 2022, the centrifugation category held the largest revenue share, of approximately 40%. It is one of the most-commonly used techniques in biotechnology for the separation of microorganisms and various other kinds of particles. Cells and tissues are isolated on the basis of their shape, size, medium viscosity, rotor speed, and density.

Cell Isolation Technique Utilization Rising on Biomolecules

The biomolecule isolation category is projected to witness the highest CAGR, of approximately 20%, as there has been a snowballing concentration of pharmaceutical businesses on drugs that contain biomolecules, because of their fewer side-effects than those with small molecules.

Biomolecules are important in numerous biological processes, such as disease growth, which is why the accurate detection of biomolecules is important for disease detection and treatment.

The concentration on the usage of biological molecules as medication is growing in cell- and gene-based treatments, antibody–drug conjugates, and immunotherapies.

North America Generating Highest Demand for Cell Isolation Products

North America dominated the market, with approximately 40% of the global revenue from cell isolation product sales, in 2022. This can be credited to the existence of a large number of research institutions and biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses, along with hospitals and diagnostic labs. All these entities carry out research using cell isolation tools and consumables.

In 2022, Europe held the second-largest revenue share, and it will witness considerable growth in the coming years. This is credited to the existence of sophisticated research infrastructure, enhanced products, and expert professionals.

The increasing need for therapeutic products and progressive diagnostics in Europe is another factor that will contribute to the growth of the market. Additionally, the comparatively easier product approval procedures in this region than North America play a key role in the industry advance.

Global Cell Isolation Market Report Coverage

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Cell Type

Human Cells

Animal Cells

By Technique

Centrifugation

Surface Marker

Filtration

By Application

Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Regeneration

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By End User

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Banks

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

