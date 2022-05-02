Cell Isolation Market Size to Reach USD 28,766.14 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cell Isolation Market is Segmented by Product (Instruments and Consumables), Technology (Gradient Centrifugation, Surface Markers Separation, and Filtration Based Separation), Application (Oncology Research, Neuroscience Research, Stem Cell Research, Microbiology, Immunology Research and Other Application) and End User (Research Laboratories & Institutes, Biotechnology & Bio-pharmaceutical Companies and Cell Banks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The global cell isolation market size was valued at USD 8,639.20 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 28,766.14 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the cell isolation market:

The increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, as well as technological advancements in cell technologies, are driving the global cell separation technologies market forward. Furthermore, there is a greater emphasis on personalized medicines for early disease detection, appropriate treatment selection, and therapy prognosis determination.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL CELL ISOLATION MARKET

In biological research and clinical testing, separating one or more cell types from other cells is a crucial step. Furthermore, from stem cell and oncology research to routine clinical diagnosis, cell separation is an important part of many life sciences. The cell isolation market is expected to grow as a result of these factors. Cell isolation technologies are also widely used by pharmaceutical companies to improve drug discovery and develop drugs with higher efficacies. In line with this, the Cell Isolation Market expansion is being aided by the growing demand for personalized medicines.

Cell separation technology is also preferred over pathological treatments and traditional diagnostic procedures. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Cell Isolation Market. The root cause of any disease can be predicted using the cell separation technique. Treatment is then provided on the same basis. The technique aims to eradicate disease at the cellular level, leaving no trace of disease recurrence in the future. Because the majority of these diseases can be treated with cell-based therapies, the cell isolation market is expected to grow even faster as a result of this.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a lucrative opportunity for researchers to study and comprehend this new infectious virus, as well as develop treatments and diagnostic tools. This factor is expected to influence the growth of the Cell Isolation Market. Isolated cells are used by researchers to learn more about their biology and develop new cell therapies and other cell-based treatments. Because of its importance, various government bodies around the world have increased their support for the expansion of such research activities.

The cell isolation market is expected to grow strongly in emerging countries, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. The high growth of the cell isolation market in these countries is due to increasing investments in cell biology research and the growing presence of market players in emerging regions. The adoption of several advanced equipment and methodologies is expected to increase in the country as a result of increased R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, with the goal of increasing productivity.

CELL ISOLATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product, the consumables segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Isolated cells are used by researchers to learn more about their biology and develop new cell therapies and other cell-based treatments. Because of its importance, various government bodies around the world have increased their support for the expansion of such research activities.

Based on technology, the surface markers separation segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Because fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) technology is highly versatile and has a high throughput, fluorescence-activated cell sorting technology is now the standard in many clinical and research labs.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period. Asian governments are investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure to support ongoing stem cell and targeted therapy research, as well as an increase in medical tourism.

Key Players:

Alfa Laval Corporate AB,

Becton,

Dickinson and Company,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Corning Incorporated,

Danaher Corporation,

Merck KGaA,

Miltenyi Biotec Inc.,

Pluriselect GmbH,

Stemcell Technologies Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Akadeum Life Sciences,

Cytiva Lifesciences,

Terumo,

10X Genomics,

Zeiss,

PerkinElmer.

