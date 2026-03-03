Cell intel and applied AI: Futurice Electric 40 report reveals the innovators shaping the UK's EV infrastructure and intelligence layer

The E40 ranks UK eMobility companies, alongside global players operating in the UK, across four core metrics:

Market execution : how effectively a company delivers its solution at scale.

: how effectively a company delivers its solution at scale. Market innovation : originality in business model and market approach.

: originality in business model and market approach. Technology capability : the strength and sophistication of its tech offering.

: the strength and sophistication of its tech offering. Technology impact: how far its solutions move the needle on the electric mobility transition.

New kid on the block, Axle Energy , takes the top spot in this year's report. The 2023 startup already connects more than 100,000 devices – from EV chargers to home batteries – into UK energy markets. Its one-API approach rapidly turns hardware into grid-responsive assets, enabling households to earn revenue from flexibility with minimal friction.

In second place, Octopus Energy underlines the importance of reach and consumer simplicity. Now Britain's largest domestic energy supplier , it provides a significant share of the power behind public EV charging. Its Electroverse roaming platform connects more than one million chargers worldwide, while its new V2G "Power Pack" tariff offers a blueprint for smart, consumer-led integration.

Coming in third is ev.energy which has grown from a UK smart-charging app into a global flexibility platform spanning more than 80% of Europe's major EV and smart-charger brands followed by E.ON , with its industry-leading energy/charging bundles (including for fleets).

Fastned completes the E40 top five. The ultra-rapid charging brand is transforming public infrastructure with over 400 European locations, up to 400kW charging speeds, and a recent €200m raise aimed at expanding its continental footprint.

David Mitchell , Chief Growth Officer at Futurice says:

"The EV market is moving fast, and the Electric 40 2026 reflects where it's heading next. Our top companies show that the industry is moving beyond vehicle hardware to focus on how EVs can impact the broader energy ecosystem. We've recognised businesses with systems agility and the ability to connect vehicles, charging and the grid: capabilities that will define who wins this next phase."

Battery intelligence is key to this value dynamic. The 2026 E40 highlights how UK-led developments in battery lifecycle management and performance optimisation are helping to shape a more resilient and flexible system. Breathe Battery Technologies , an Imperial College London spin-out, and About:Energy , a joint spin-out of the University of Birmingham and Imperial College London, are both pioneers in this space, supporting more durable, data-optimised battery systems through predictive modelling and adaptive charging technologies.

AI is another increasingly crucial asset within this picture, allowing this year's E40 trailblazers to make the most of live data, predictive intelligence and advanced modelling capabilities. Gridicity is a prime example, with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) integrations that turn EVs into grid-responsive energy assets. Similarly, energy data platform Volteras uses real-time integrations across more than 30 OEMs to drive new opportunities at the intersection of energy and mobility.

The E40 2026 contenders also point to the growing influence of freight and delivery fleets as the next frontier of EV maturity. All-electric delivery firm HIVED is a force to contend with on this front, backed by $42 million in funding and expanding a zero-emission logistics model rapidly across the UK. Meanwhile, Dynamon 's predictive software is guiding some of the UK's largest logistics operators through electrification, cutting emissions, while potentially unlocking millions in energy savings.

David Mitchell says: "The UK's EV market is gaining real momentum, BEVs now account for 23.4% of new car sales , but cost and confidence still hold many drivers back. To keep adoption moving, we need to match charging rollout with smarter, integrated energy systems, and sustain the incentives that make going electric the obvious choice. The E40 2026 shows UK innovators are already building the capabilities we need, from battery intelligence to grid flexibility, to make electrification work at scale."

The report features expert insight from eMobility leaders including Imogen Bhogal Chief Content Officer, Producer and Presenter, Fully Charged Show; IONITY Head of Digital Strategy and Customer Success, Johanna Heckmann ; Zap Map's Co-founder and COO Melanie Shufflebotham ; Energy Park founder and COO Gavin Malone ; EZ Charge CEO Philip Shadbolt OBE, and Electric Miles Founder and CEO, Arun Anand .

