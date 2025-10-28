Cell-free Protein Synthesis Market worth $308.9 million by 2030 with 7.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cell-free Protein Synthesis Market, valued at US$203.9 million in 2024, stood at US$217.2 million in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$308.9 million by the end of the period. This growth is driven by the rising need to efficiently produce toxic and challenging proteins, the integration of AI/ML technologies, and increased adoption of reconstituted CFPS systems. Growth drivers include expanded applications in research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and diagnostics, as well as advances in high-throughput, automation, and scalable platforms. These innovations enhance the reliability, affordability, and versatility of cell-free systems for complex protein production. The market also offers promising opportunities in commercial validation, vaccine development, synthetic biology, biosensor creation, and expanding into personalized medicine and therapeutic proteins. Adoption among research labs and pharmaceutical firms is rising, thanks to CFPS's flexibility and rapid protein synthesis without live cells, which supports quick prototyping and faster R&D cycles.

By offerings, the cell-free protein synthesis market is divided into products (such as expression systems, reagents, and instruments) and services. CFPS services are expected to grow the fastest in the CFPS market during the forecast period, due to their ability to deliver customized protein expression, lower infrastructure and operational costs for users, and support high-throughput research and drug discovery projects. The demand for services is also increasing because more pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic researchers, and diagnostic developers are outsourcing, relying on specialized providers for quick turnaround, technical expertise, and scalable production. This trend is further supported by the need for flexible, project-based solutions that give clients access to advanced CFPS technologies without the burden of maintaining in-house capabilities.

By Method, the cell-free protein synthesis market is categorized by method into coupled transcription–translation (Tx/Tl) and translation-only expression approaches. In 2024, coupled transcription–translation (Tx/Tl) held the largest market share because of its ability to streamline protein production by combining transcription and translation in one reaction. This method greatly cuts down on time and labor, allowing for quick protein synthesis directly from DNA templates. The Tx/Tl technique is favored for its high efficiency, versatility in producing various proteins, and suitability for high-throughput applications like enzyme engineering, pathway prototyping, and therapeutic development. Its adaptability to both prokaryotic and eukaryotic systems also make it appealing for research, diagnostics, and industrial biotech, fuelling its leading position in the CFPS market.

By geography, the market for cell-free protein synthesis is categorized by regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2024, North America dominated the global market, driven by its strong research infrastructure, high biotech investments, presence of leading CFPS firms, and widespread use of advanced protein synthesis methods across academic, pharmaceutical, and industrial fields. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth, aided by increasing government funding for biotech and life sciences, rapid development in pharmaceutical and synthetic biology sectors, and the expanding use of cell-free protein synthesis in both research and industry. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are heavily investing in R&D and infrastructure, attracting international companies and opening up substantial opportunities for market growth.

Key players in the cell-free protein synthesis market include Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Takara Bio (Japan), and Genscript (US), among others.

New England Biolabs (UK):

New England Biolabs (NEB) is a leading company in the cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS) market, recognized for PURExpress reconstituted E. coli translation systems and complementary toolsets (T7 RNA polymerase, ribonuclease inhibitors, NTPs, DNA/RNA cleanup kits) that enable users to produce functional proteins from DNA templates within hours. NEB's CFPS range includes standard, ΔRF123/Δaa variants for incorporation studies, and additional mixes for challenging targets, giving researchers precise control over initiation/termination, chaperone use, and labeling chemistries. Because NEB manufactures core enzymes in-house under strict quality control ensuring consistent lot-to-lot quality, labs can scale screens from microliter to milliliter volumes with minimal re-optimization—beneficial for academic labs, CROs, and biotech teams involved in rapid prototyping, enzyme engineering, toxic protein expression, or educational kits. The company's extensive technical support, detailed protocols, and wide distribution network reduce time-to-result and procurement hurdles, while its consumables-focused approach (kits, enzymes, nucleotides) encourages recurring revenue and positions NEB as a trusted, cost-effective partner across CFPS workflows from template preparation to expression, detection, and downstream analysis.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading company in the cell-free protein synthesis market, offering a diverse range of bacterial, mammalian, and human cell lysate systems to meet various research needs. This variety allows the company to cater to different applications, from high-yield protein production with E. coli lysates to complex mammalian protein synthesis that requires native post-translational modifications. By providing specialized systems like the MembraneMax Protein Expression System for membrane proteins and the 1-Step Human Coupled IVT Kit for functional human proteins, Thermo Fisher offers flexibility that few competitors can match. This diversity boosts its market position by enabling Thermo Fisher to serve multiple customer segments, including academic researchers, CROs, and biopharmaceutical developers, each with unique expression needs. Additionally, its integration of protocol tools, optimized vectors, and targeted reagents improves experimental efficiency, helping to shorten development timelines and reduce costs for users. Supported by a global supply chain and strong technical support, Thermo Fisher's portfolio not only generates ongoing revenue from consumables but also establishes the company as a trusted partner for innovation in protein synthesis workflows.

Promega Corporation (US)

Promega is a leading force in the cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS) market, providing a wide range of systems and reagents that address various protein expression needs. Its TNT Quick Coupled Transcription/Translation Systems and related platforms allow for fast, high-quality protein production directly from DNA or RNA templates, without the use of living cells. Promega's portfolio includes both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cell-free expression systems, such as rabbit reticulocyte lysates, wheat germ extracts, and E. coli S30 systems, enabling researchers to choose the best platform for their specific protein. This variety supports applications like high-throughput functional screening, proteomics, structural biology, and the expression of proteins that are unstable, toxic, or membrane-bound. The company also offers various accessory reagents, including specialized expression vectors, control templates, amino acid mixtures, and protease inhibitors, which increase flexibility and improve experimental efficiency.

