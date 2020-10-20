Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size Worth USD 22.41 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 26.2%: Emergen Research

- The increasing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies and rising chronic disease incidence are driving the demand for the market.

- Market Size – USD 3.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.2%, Market Trends – Rise in the use of Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing to treat chromosomal disorders.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market is forecast to be worth USD 22.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increased incidences of cancers, rising prevalence of chromosome abnormalities in babies due to an increasing number of late pregnancy, and growing demand for non-invasive testing procedures. Moreover, increasing investments by governments to implement advanced therapeutic technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

However, expensive equipment and a lack of skilled healthcare professionals would restrain the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/156

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019 , Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of innovative healthcare equipment, BioTek Instruments, Inc. This acquisition will expand Agilent's product portfolio and its presence in North America .

, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of innovative healthcare equipment, BioTek Instruments, Inc. This acquisition will expand Agilent's product portfolio and its presence in . Cell-free fetal DNA is a non-invasive procedure and, therefore, does not pose a health risk of CVS (chorionic villus sampling) or amniocentesis, like pain and any slight chance of infection. Due to these benefits, the cell-free fetal DNA segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market in 2019.

The MPSS technology segment is estimated to dominate the global market with a CAGR of 26.7%, owing to the advantage of producing a measurable profile of gene expression in cells or tissues.

The gynecology segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period, as the cell-free DNA approach is being used to detect genetic issues of baby and to diagnose pregnancy complications such as pregnancy loss.

North America accounted for the largest market share of around 33.6% in 2019, owing to the increasing chronic diseases and pregnancy problems in this region due to the changing lifestyles. Besides, the adoption of advanced technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market shortly.

accounted for the largest market share of around 33.6% in 2019, owing to the increasing chronic diseases and pregnancy problems in this region due to the changing lifestyles. Besides, the adoption of advanced technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market shortly. Key participants include Sequenom, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Allenex AB, Roche Holdings AG, Biocept, Inc., and CareDx, Inc., among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-dna-market

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)



Circulating tumor DNA



Donor-derived cell-free DNA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MPSS



t-MPS



SNP



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transplantation



Gynecology



Oncology

Order Now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/156

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

1. U.S. 2. 3.

Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

1. 2. U.K. 3. 4. BENELUX 5. Rest of

Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Rest of APAC

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Rest of APAC

Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

1. 2. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Wound Cleanser Products Market By Product Type (Wetting Agents, Antiseptics, Moisturizers, Others), By Form Type (Sprays, Solutions, Wipes, Foams, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmacies and Clinics, Homecare Settings) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Carrier Screening Market By Medical Conditions (Pulmonary, Hematological and Neurological Disorders, Others), By Technology (DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices and Clinics, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Big Data in Healthcare Market By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Analytics Type (Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), By Application (Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Photoacoustic Imaging Market By Product (Imaging Systems, Lasers, Transducers, Contrast Agents, Software), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Hematology, Others), By End User (Research Institutions, Hospitals & Clinics) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Cancer Imaging Systems Market By Imaging Systems, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Read full Press Release at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-cell-free-dna-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252126/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research