Cell Culture Market to Reach $36.92 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 10.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of cell culture techniques, rise in research funding, and surge in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global cell culture market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Cell Culture Market by Product (Instrument and Consumables), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others), End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global cell culture industry generated $16.10 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $36.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market

Increase in adoption of cell culture techniques, rise in research funding, and surge in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global cell culture market. However, the high capital investment and lack of infrastructure of cell-based research hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for advanced technologies is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3569

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak has increased the demand for cell culture products to understand the disease and develop therapeutic interventions.

Moreover, cell culture offers an opportunity to understand lung disease mechanisms at a cellular level and target pathogenic processes. This has increased the demand for cell culture products.

The consumables segment held the largest share

By product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cell culture market. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, due to the repeated purchase of consumables and increased funding for cell-based research. The report includes an analysis of the instruments segment.

The tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment dominated the market

By application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global cell culture market, due to advancement in technologies to develop and culture tissue from cells and increasing advances in biotechnology and its implementation in the biopharmaceutical sector. However, the cancer research segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, as cell culture could help in elimination of poor drug candidates and identification of physiologically relevant targets.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to easy availability of cell culture instruments and consumables with presence of the majority of key players and rise in cancer-related research. However, the global cell culture market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness related to use of cell culture techniques, development of the R&D sector, and surge in research funding.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3569

Major market players

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG

PromoCell GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HiMedia Laboratories

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Regenerative Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Cancer Immunotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research