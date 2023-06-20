Cell based Assays Market worth $28.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell-based assays industry is poised for significant advancements in the near future. With ongoing advancements in cell culture techniques, automation, and high-throughput screening technologies, cell-based assays will play a crucial role in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and personalized medicine. The industry will witness the development of more physiologically relevant and complex 3D cell models, allowing for better prediction of drug efficacy and safety. Integration of innovative technologies such as organ-on-a-chip systems and microfluidics will further enhance the capabilities of cell-based assays, enabling more accurate and reliable testing. Moreover, the industry will focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze complex data generated from these assays, facilitating faster and more precise decision-making in drug development. Overall, the near future of the cell-based assays industry holds great promise, with advancements in technology and techniques paving the way for improved drug discovery processes and personalized approaches to healthcare.

Cell based Assays Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $18.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $28.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global cell-based assays market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The market for cell-based assays is experiencing significant growth primarily due to the increasing demand for drug discovery and development, as well as the rising adoption of cell-based assays in this process. Government support and funding for cell-based research initiatives are further contributing to this growth. Additionally, efforts by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA, to reduce reliance on animal-based studies are driving the adoption of cell-based assays.

Cell based Assays Market







Cell based Assays Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $18.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $28.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing demand for drug discovery & development and increasing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery

The instruments and software segment accounted for the second largest share, by product and service in the cell-based assays market in 2022.

These sophisticated instruments enable researchers to automate and streamline various aspects of cell-based assays, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and throughput. Additionally, powerful software platforms provide advanced data analysis, visualization, and integration capabilities, enabling researchers to derive valuable insights from their experiments. The integration of cutting-edge instruments and software solutions into cell-based assays research workflows is revolutionizing the field and propelling the market forward.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the cell-based assays market in 2022.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies dominated the market in 2022. Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are the largest end users of cell-based assays. The demand for cell-based assays in this end-user segment is driven by the growth in the number of R&D activities for the development of new pharma and biotech drugs and therapies coupled with the adoption of cell-based assays in these companies.

The North America region catered the largest share of the cell-based assays market in 2022.

North America has emerged as the dominant region in the cell-based assays market. The region's leadership can be attributed to several factors, including a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, extensive research and development activities, and a favorable regulatory environment. Furthermore, the presence of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in drug discovery and development contribute to North America's strong market position. The region's emphasis on technological advancements and the adoption of innovative approaches in cell-based assays further solidifies its dominance in the market.

Cell based Assays Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery Increasing funding for cell-based research Growth in the number of drug discovery activities

Restraints:

High cost of instruments and restrictions on reagent use Lack of infrastructure for cell-based research in emerging economies

Opportunities:

Emerging economies Growing risk of pandemics and communicable diseases Application of novel cell-based assays in cancer research

Key Market Players:

Key players in the cell-based assays market include Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Lonza (Switzerland), PerkinElmer (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Eurofins Scientific (France), Enzo Biochem (US), Carna Biosciences (Japan), Cell Biolabs (US), Promega Corporation (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Reaction Biology Corporation (US), AAT Bioquest (US), Pestka Biomedical Laboratories (US), InvivoGen (US), CA3 Biosciences (US), BPS Bioscience (US), BellBrook Labs (US), Profacgen (US), BMG LABTECH (Germany), Hanugen Therapeutics (India), and JRS Pharma (Germany).

Recent Developments:

In December 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired PPD to enhance its clinical research services for the biopharma and biotech industries

In March 2020 , Danaher acquired General Electric's Life Sciences Division (and renamed it Cytiva) to enhance its Life Sciences products and services portfolio.

Cell based Assays Market Advantages:

Physiological Relevance: Cell-based assays utilize living cells, providing a more physiologically relevant environment compared to traditional biochemical assays. This allows for the assessment of drug efficacy, toxicity, and interactions in a more accurate and predictive manner, leading to better understanding of biological mechanisms and improved translatability to human responses.

High Sensitivity and Specificity: Cell-based assays offer high sensitivity and specificity in detecting and measuring biological responses. They can detect subtle changes in cellular functions, such as cell viability, proliferation, apoptosis, and signaling pathways, enabling the identification of potential drug candidates or toxic compounds with greater precision.

Versatility and Flexibility: Cell-based assays can be designed and adapted to various research needs and objectives. They can be customized to assess specific targets, diseases, or pathways, allowing researchers to address diverse scientific questions and develop tailored solutions. This versatility makes cell-based assays applicable across different therapeutic areas and research fields.

Predictive Value: By utilizing human or relevant animal cell lines, cell-based assays offer better predictability of drug responses compared to non-cell-based models. They can provide insights into drug efficacy, safety, and potential side effects, helping researchers and pharmaceutical companies make more informed decisions during drug development stages, leading to improved success rates and reduced costs.

High-Throughput Screening Capabilities: With advancements in automation and robotics, cell-based assays have become amenable to high-throughput screening. This enables the rapid testing of large compound libraries, accelerating the drug discovery process and increasing the chances of identifying potential lead compounds.

Reduction of Animal Testing: Cell-based assays provide a valuable alternative to animal testing in drug development and toxicology studies. They allow for preliminary evaluation of drug candidates and toxicity profiles, reducing the reliance on animal models and contributing to the ethical treatment of animals in research.

Integration with Advanced Technologies: Cell-based assays can be integrated with other advanced technologies, such as imaging systems, microfluidics, and gene editing tools like CRISPR-Cas9. This integration allows for real-time monitoring of cellular responses, enhanced data collection, and manipulation of cellular systems, expanding the capabilities and applications of cell-based assays.

Cost-Effectiveness: Cell-based assays can offer cost savings compared to in vivo animal models and provide faster results. By reducing the need for expensive animal studies and streamlining the drug discovery process, cell-based assays contribute to cost-effective research and development.

Overall, the advantages of cell-based assays include their physiological relevance, sensitivity, versatility, predictive value, high-throughput screening capabilities, reduction of animal testing, integration with advanced technologies, and cost-effectiveness. These advantages make cell-based assays an indispensable tool in pharmaceutical research, toxicology screening, and the development of novel therapeutic interventions.

Cell-based assays Market- Report Highlights:

The market size is updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028 by studying the impact of the recession on the overall cell-based assays industry.

The new edition includes the impact of the recession on the cell-based assays market (especially the region-wise impact in the geographic analysis section) in 2022. There is a variation in the growth rate of the market due to the ongoing recession.

Additional points such as, impact of uncertainties on cell-based assays market, trends/disruptions impacting customers' businesses, pricing analysis, patent analysis, key conferences and events (2022–2023), list of key regulatory bodies, regulatory landscape, Porter's Five Forces analysis, key stakeholders, the influence of stakeholders on buying decisions, and buying criteria among end users have been added in the market overview chapter.

The Latin American region is split into Brazil and the Rest of Latin America . The Middle East & Africa is further split into the Middle East and Africa . This has been newly added in the geographical analysis section of the current edition of the cell-based assays market report.

and the Rest of . The & is further split into the and . This has been newly added in the geographical analysis section of the current edition of the cell-based assays market report. Recent developments are helpful to know the market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

Tracking product portfolios helps analyze the cell-based assay offerings in the market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product & service portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Additional company profiles have been added (a total of 25 companies profiled).

Key market strategies/right to win and competitive benchmarking been added in the competitive landscape section of the current edition of the cell-based assays market report.

