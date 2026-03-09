Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market to Reach USD 146.2 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Personalized Therapies, Viral Vector Capacity, and Automated Bioprocessing - Credence Research

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2024 – 2032" report has been added to the Credence Research Inc. offering.

The global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is projected to grow from USD 19.3 Billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 146.2 Billion by 2032, registering a strong CAGR of 28.80% during the forecast period. This exceptional expansion reflects rising demand for advanced therapeutic platforms, increasing commercialization of gene and cell therapies, and continued innovation in automated, scalable, and quality-driven manufacturing processes across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Scope & Segmentation – Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market, covering revenue forecasts from 2024 to 2032. It evaluates market drivers, trends, challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional dynamics shaping the development and commercialization of advanced therapies. The study examines manufacturing scale-up, automation, regulatory environments, viral vector production, workflow optimization, and the role of personalized medicine in driving long-term industry growth.

The report also assesses increasing investment in advanced manufacturing infrastructure, the shift toward commercial-scale production, and the expanding role of contract development and manufacturing partners in supporting the market. It highlights how process development, fill-finish, analytical testing, vector production, and raw material quality are becoming more critical as the industry transitions from early clinical programs to broader commercialization.

The cell and gene therapy manufacturing market is segmented based on type, scale, mode, work flow, and geography.



By Type , the market includes Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing.

, the market includes Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing. By Scale , the market includes Pre-commercial/R&D Scale Manufacturing and Commercial Scale Manufacturing.

, the market includes Pre-commercial/R&D Scale Manufacturing and Commercial Scale Manufacturing. By Mode , the market includes Contract Manufacturing and In-house Manufacturing.

, the market includes Contract Manufacturing and In-house Manufacturing. By Work Flow , the market includes Cell Processing, Cell Banking, Process Development, Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical and Quality Testing, Raw Material Testing, Vector Production, and Others.

, the market includes Cell Processing, Cell Banking, Process Development, Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical and Quality Testing, Raw Material Testing, Vector Production, and Others. By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with country-level coverage for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa.

Request your sample report today & start making informed decisions powered by Credence Research Inc.! - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-manufacturing-market

Why This Report Matters

This report provides a detailed view of one of the fastest-growing segments in advanced biomanufacturing, with the market projected to expand from USD 19.3 billion in 2024 to USD 146.2 billion by 2032 .

to . It helps decision-makers assess how automation, viral vector innovation, personalized medicine, and commercial-scale manufacturing are reshaping the cell and gene therapy production ecosystem.

The study offers regional intelligence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, helping companies prioritize expansion, outsourcing, and infrastructure investment strategies.

For CXOs, investors, CDMOs, biotech innovators, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, this report delivers actionable intelligence to support manufacturing scale-up, partnership strategy, regulatory planning, and long-term growth.

Market Overview:

Industry Landscape and Value Chain Assessment

Supply-Side Evaluation

Demand-Side Evaluation

Stakeholder Mapping

Porter's Five Forces Review

PESTLE Environment Assessment

Market Forecast and Future Direction

Short-Term Forecast (0–2 Years)

Mid-Term Forecast (3–5 Years)

Long-Term Forecast (5–10 Years)

Market Entry and Expansion Strategy

Market Insights:

Customer and End-User Analysis

Customer Experience Comparison

Growth Opportunity Assessment

Channel and Distribution Review

Pricing Movement Analysis

Regulatory and Compliance Review

Sustainability and ESG Assessment

Risk and Disruption Analysis

Investment Return and Cost Evaluation

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Market Size 2024 USD 19,305.00 Million Market Size 2032 USD 146,216.60 Million CAGR (2025–2032) 28.80 % Forecast Period 2025–2032 Base Year 2024 Historical Period 2020–2023 Segmentation Covered Type, Scale, Mode, Work Flow, Geography Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Major Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Catalent Inc., Samsung Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Miltenyi Biotec, Merck KGaA

Regional Growth Reflects Biotech Infrastructure, Regulatory Support, and Research Expansion

North America holds the largest share of the global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market, accounting for approximately 45% of global revenue. The region benefits from significant R&D investments, a strong biotechnology ecosystem, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and supportive regulatory mechanisms such as accelerated approval pathways. The U.S. remains the key contributor, supported by major pharmaceutical and biotech players and well-established academic research networks.

Europe represents approximately 30% of the global market and stands as the second-largest regional segment. Countries including Germany, the U.K., and France are leading market expansion, supported by favorable EMA frameworks, strong biotechnology research activity, and increasing partnerships between biotechnology companies and contract manufacturing organizations.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, driven by growing government support for gene therapy, increasing healthcare access, rising investments in biotechnology research, and expanding regional manufacturing capabilities. The region is becoming increasingly attractive for both therapy development and localized production infrastructure.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also gradually gaining traction as healthcare systems strengthen and awareness of advanced therapies rises. While these regions currently account for smaller shares, long-term opportunities are supported by increasing healthcare modernization efforts and improving access to specialized treatments.

Market Challenges Include High Production Costs, Regulatory Complexity, and Supply Chain Constraints

One of the major constraints in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market is the high cost of production. These therapies require specialized facilities, advanced equipment, highly skilled labor, and rigorous quality controls, especially for patient-specific or small-batch therapeutic programs. This creates substantial cost pressure and limits scalability.

The market also faces ongoing regulatory hurdles, as manufacturers must navigate complex approval pathways involving extensive clinical evidence, process validation, and long-term product monitoring. Regulatory compliance is resource-intensive and can delay commercialization.

In addition, the specialized and fragmented supply chain for viral vectors, raw materials, and cell lines presents a significant operational challenge. Ensuring continuity, quality consistency, and logistics coordination across stakeholders is essential but difficult, particularly as global demand accelerates.

Future Outlook

The Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is expected to witness sustained rapid expansion through 2032, driven by increasing investment in automated manufacturing technologies, expanding commercial demand, and rising adoption of personalized therapeutic approaches. Manufacturers are expected to continue prioritizing scalable and cost-efficient production models that improve consistency and reduce turnaround times.

Viral vector production capacity, AI-enabled process control, robotic cell handling, and localized manufacturing hubs will play an increasingly central role in the market's next phase of growth. As regulatory clarity improves and more advanced therapies gain acceptance, companies that combine innovation, compliance readiness, and scalable manufacturing expertise will be best positioned to lead the market.

Competitive Landscape

The global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is highly competitive, with leading participants focusing on advanced manufacturing technologies, strategic alliances, facility expansion, and end-to-end service capabilities. Major companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Catalent Inc., and Samsung Biologics are strengthening their positions through robust R&D capabilities and diversified manufacturing offerings.

Other key players including Boehringer Ingelheim, Miltenyi Biotec, and Merck KGaA are contributing to the competitive environment through specialization in viral vector production, gene editing technologies, and cell therapy manufacturing support. Strategic partnerships, outsourcing models, and capacity expansion remain central to competitive differentiation across the market.

Key Players

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Catalent Inc.

Samsung Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Miltenyi Biotec

Merck KGaA

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced an investment of more than USD 1 billion to build a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania focused on personalized cell therapies, including treatments targeting multiple myeloma.

In February 2026, Cellipont Bioservices and Soter Bio announced a strategic collaboration to offer integrated U.S.-based manufacturing for complex cell therapy programs requiring coordinated biomolecule and cellular processing.

Report Coverage

The research report offers an in-depth analysis based on Type, Scale, Mode, Work Flow, and Region. It details leading market players, providing an overview of their business, product offerings, investments, revenue streams, and key applications. Additionally, the report includes insights into the competitive environment, SWOT analysis, current market trends, and the primary drivers and constraints shaping industry performance.

The report also examines market dynamics, regulatory scenarios, technological developments, and the broader economic factors influencing industry expansion. It further provides strategic recommendations for both new entrants and established companies looking to navigate the operational and regulatory complexity of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing ecosystem.



Download Sample –

https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-manufacturing-market

Related Reports –

Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/allogeneic-human-chondrocyte-market

Tissue Regeneration Scaffold Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/tissue-regeneration-scaffold-market

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market

Listeria Monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/listeria-monocytogenes-infections-treatment-market

Degenerative Disc Disease Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/degenerative-disc-disease-pipeline-insights

Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/prenatal-and-newborn-genetic-testing-market

Cloning and Mutagenesis Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cloning-and-mutagenesis-market

Electrolysis Captive Hydrogen Generation Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/electrolysis-captive-hydrogen-generation-market

Chemical Merchant Hydrogen Generation Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/chemical-merchant-hydrogen-generation-market

Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/androgenetic-alopecia-treatment-market

About Us

Credence Research Inc is a global market intelligence and consulting firm founded in 2015. It delivers deep market insights, quantitative analysis, and strategic guidance to business leaders, investors, governments, NGOs, and non-profit groups worldwide. The company helps organizations evaluate markets, understand trends, reduce risk, and make data-driven decisions that support growth and competitive strategy. Credence Research is known for rigorous research methods and comprehensive analytics.

The firm produces detailed reports covering market size, forecasts, growth drivers, trends, and competitive landscapes across many industries. Each report often includes frameworks like PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces to give a complete view of market dynamics and future potential. Credence Research also provides tailored consulting services, due diligence support, go-to-market planning, and pre-IPO research to strengthen client strategies and investment narratives. Its insights come from both primary and secondary research, expert interviews, and advanced data modelling. The firm's client base spans Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East/Africa.

To find out more, visit www.credenceresearch.com or follow us on X.com, LinkedIn and Facebook

Contact Us –

Credence Research Inc,

Tower C-1105, S 25,

Akash Tower,

Vishal Nagar,

Pimple Nilakh, Haveli,

Pune – 411027, India

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.credenceresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562161/Credence_Research_Logo.jpg