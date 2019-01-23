Cell Analysis Market to Witness Significant Growth, Globally, Through 2023, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increase in prevalence of cancer, emergence of technologically advanced products, and surge in number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories drive the growth of the global cell analysis market

Allied Market Research added a report, titled, "Cell Analysis Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Application (Cell Identification, Cell Viability, Cell Signaling Pathway/Signal Transduction, Cell Proliferation, Cell Counting & Quality Control, Cell Interaction, Cell Structure Study, Target Identification & Validation, and Single-cell Analysis), and End User (Hospitals and Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Laboratories, Cell Culture Collection Repositories, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023." The report offers a detailed analysis of the industry dynamics, key market segments, geographical scenario, top winning strategies, and competitive landscape. This report is an invaluable source of guidance for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to help attain dominant market share and gain a strong position in the industry.

The global cell analysis market is driven by factors such as high prevalence of cancer, proliferation of hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and health care centers, and technological advancements in the healthcare industry. However, stringent regulatory procedures and expensive cell analysis processes hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, significant inflow of investments by government and expansion of biotech companies worldwide would create new opportunities to the industry.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global cell analysis market based on product, end user, application, and region. The research further classifies the product segment into consumables and instruments. The study discusses applications including cell identification, cell signaling pathway/signal transduction, cell viability, cell counting & quality control, cell proliferation, cell structure study, cell interaction, target identification & validation, and single-cell analysis. The report bifurcates the end user segment into hospitals and academic & research institutes, laboratories, contract research organizations (CROS) and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, cell culture collection repositories, and others. Geographically, the study analyzes the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The research analyzes the key market players operating in the global cell analysis market, namely BD Biosciences, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec, Merck Millipore, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Terumo BCT, and Promega Corporation. They have adopted different strategies including partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a lead position in the industry.

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

