Cell & Tissue Preservation Market to reach US$ 10.04 Bn By 2031, Increase in Demand for Regenerative Therapies to Trigger Growth of the Market, Says TMR

- Rising prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular problems as well as a range of malignancies, diabetes, and many other diseases are estimated to propel the market

- Increase in healthcare spending is expected to improve access to high-quality treatment and innovative products such as biopreservation facilities, driving growth opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryopreservation refers to a controlled-rate freezing method that uses glycerol and dimethyl sulfoxide to remove cellular water. Some cells are preserved and have a shelf life of 10 years due to this mechanism. The reopening of reproductive clinics in the middle of the COVID-19 epidemic has raised a slew of issues that need to be addressed right now. Businesses in the global cell and tissue preservation market are becoming more aware of these issues in order to avoid the chances of cross-contamination and transmission at various reproductive clinics. Due to the disease's novelty, further research is needed to confirm a link between coronavirus and reproductive tissues, gametes, and embryos.

The possibility of cross-contamination via cryogenic mediums is connected to cryobanking, which is an important service in fertility preservation. Stakeholders are stepping up their efforts to identify potential sources of cross-contamination using liquid nitrogen.

The global cell & tissue preservation market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Key Findings of Market Report

Use of Oxygen for Preserving Transplant Organs Gaining Popularity

Giner Life Sciences is investigating novel techniques in the usage of oxygen for the preservation of transplant organs as well as clusters of cells within implantable capsules. Giner Life Sciences is a privately held business focusing on the development and marketing of oxygenated cell treatments. Businesses in the global cell & tissue preservation market are taking inspiration from such novel ideas to build transportation systems for a donated pancreatic organ that includes an on-demand oxygen generator.

A transportation device with an on-demand oxygen generator has the ability to deliver oxygen to the pancreas' vasculature as soon as it is possible after the organ is donated.

DMSO Toxicity to Drive Development of Innovative Biomimetic Material

For cryopreservation, there is a demand for mid-range automation. In order to fulfil this need, firms in the global cell & tissue preservation market are developing robots. Although dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is the global standard for cryopreservation of mammalian tissues and cells, it can be harmful to cells at certain doses. As a result, businesses in the global cell & tissue preservation market are expanding their research into alternative combinations of cryoprotective chemicals, such as augmenting a lower concentration of DMSO with polypropylene glycol or glycerol, to reduce possible toxicity issues.

Furthermore, firms are stepping up their attempts to create DMSO substitutes such as biomimetic compounds including antifreeze proteins or ice-binding proteins.

Cell & Tissue Preservation Market: Growth Drivers

The global cell & tissue preservation market is being driven by rising demand for regenerative therapies. These medications can replace, design, and regenerate functioning tissues and cells to cure tissue loss caused by age-related illnesses, severe injuries, congenital abnormalities or diseases.

The global cell & tissue preservation market is expected to be fueled by rising demand for organ storage for transplantation and development of novel patient medications in research center activities by healthcare organizations to improve healthcare facilities

Cell & Tissue Preservation Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are:

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

CellGenix GmbH

Merck KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cell & Tissue Preservation Market: Segmentation

Type

Cells

Tissues

Application

Therapeutics

Research & Development

Drug Discovery

Product

Equipment

Bio Preservation Media

Software

End User

Bio-banks

Hospitals

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Cryopreservation Equipment Market: Strategic acquisitions have led to rise in investments in improving the technology of freezers. As such, freezers segment is expected to account for the highest revenue of the cryopreservation equipment market. The segment is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2027. Companies are increasing efficacy of cloud-based monitoring systems that help in evaluating biologic sample storage conditions.

Personalized Medicine Market: Rise in the prevalence of various types of cancer, affordability of personalized medicine therapy in cancer drugs and various other disease indications, less side-effects of personalized medicine therapy, high adoption in developed markets, and development of innovative drugs are factors driving the global personalized medicine market.

Tissue Processing Systems Market: The increasing demand for personalized medicine has led to a significant rise in the workload of histolopathogists worldwide. The growth of the global tissue processing systems market is expected to pin hopes on the consistent rise in the demand for tissue processing systems from pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and hospitals.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

