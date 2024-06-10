Cell & Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market Expected to Grow at a 13.9% CAGR from 2024-2031 | Latest Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cell & Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Business Type (Transport, Warehouse, Distribution, Value-Added Services), Mode Of Operation (Storage, Roadways, Seaways), And End Use, Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031".

The Cell & Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market is poised for significant growth, projected to surpass USD 668.4 Mn by 2031, with a promising CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Enhanced therapies, including cell and gene therapy products, have reformed healthcare practices. The prevalence of such therapeutic options has led to an uprise shift in modern medicine's development, production, and consumption. Moreover, such therapies have established healthcare providers to treat several rare clinical conditions.

Supply chain software in this sector encompasses solutions for inventory management, logistics, temperature monitoring, and regulatory compliance. It facilitates the coordination of multiple stakeholders, including manufacturers, contract research organizations (CROs), logistics providers, and healthcare facilities. Investments in R&D are also essential for advancing technological innovations and raising the caliber of produced goods.

Furthermore, the market's future potential appears bright because of the growing use of digitalization. Various software solutions play crucial roles in these processes, including cell rearrangement platforms, Enterprise-manufacturing systems, inventory management systems, laboratory information management systems, logistics management systems, patient management systems, quality management systems, and tracking and tracing systems.

List of Prominent Key Players in the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market:

Azenta Life Sciences

Biocair

BioLife Solutions

CareDx

Cryoport

Lonza

NMDP BioTherapies

TraceLink

TrakCel

Veeva Systems

Emerson

LabVantage Solutions

Marken

MasterControl

QuickSTAT

Siemens

Stafa Cellular Therapy

Steiner

STEMSOFT Software

TECHNICAL

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Players

Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 240.5 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 668.4 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Process Component, Type of Software, Mode of Deployment, Type of End-User, And Scale of Operation Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Several key factors drive the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market. Primarily, the rising demand for personalized medicine and advanced therapies fuels the need for efficient supply chain management solutions. Also, the complexity of cell and gene therapy manufacturing requires sophisticated software to ensure product quality and compliance with regulatory standards. In addition, the rising number of clinical trials and commercial launches of these therapies boosts demand for software that can accommodate the unique challenges of their supply chains. Lastly, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of resilient supply chains, driving further interest in software solutions to enhance agility and visibility.

Challenges:

The Cell & Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market faces several challenges. The high cost of developing and implementing specialized software poses a barrier to entry for smaller companies. Also, regulatory complexities and stringent compliance requirements add layers of difficulty to software development and usage. Interoperability issues between different systems can hinder seamless data exchange and integration. Lastly, the need for continuous adaptation to evolving technologies and industry standards presents ongoing challenges for software providers and users alike, requiring constant updates and enhancements to meet the dynamic needs of the cell and gene therapy sector.

Regional Trends:

North America is a leading region in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, boasting a robust ecosystem of companies specializing in cell and gene therapy research, development, and manufacturing. The region's leading software companies and technology hubs further enhance its position. This comprehensive overview of regional trends is crucial for regulatory authorities to stay informed and make informed decisions.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Veeva Systems partnered with SK Biopharmaceuticals to optimize the former company's quality management system and decrease the risks involved with quality assurance of regenerative healthcare medicine.

Veeva Systems partnered with SK Biopharmaceuticals to optimize the former company's quality management system and decrease the risks involved with quality assurance of regenerative healthcare medicine. In Nov 2023 , Cryoport, Inc. announced its acquisition of Tec4med LifeScience GmbH. Cryoport's acquire of Tec4med is a significant step in broadening their range of condition monitoring solutions, fostering new product development, and accelerating European market penetration, notably in the DACH area ( Germany , Austria , Switzerland ).

Cryoport, Inc. announced its acquisition of Tec4med LifeScience GmbH. Cryoport's acquire of Tec4med is a significant step in broadening their range of condition monitoring solutions, fostering new product development, and accelerating European market penetration, notably in the DACH area ( , , ). In June 2023 , Biocair has integrated TrakCel's software with OCELLOS to increase customer service, automation, and visibility in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) supply chain.TrakCel's advanced therapeutic orchestration platform OCELLOS streamlines the cell, gene, and immunotherapy supply chain. To scale cell and gene therapy development, the platform tracks chain of identification and custody. This lets stakeholders track orders in transit.

Segments of Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market -

By Process Component-

Sample Collection and Processing Component

Manufacturing Component

Logistics Component

Patient Identification and Treatment Follow-up Component

By Type of Software-

Enterprise Manufacturing System (EMS)

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Inventory Management System (IMS)

Cell Orchestration Platform (COP)

Quality Management System (QMS)

Logistics Management System (LMS)

Patient Management System (PMS)

By Mode of Deployment-

On-premises Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

By Type of End-User-

Pharmaceutical Companies

Cell Therapy Labs

Hospitals / Medical Centers

Research Institutes / Biobanks

By Scale of Operation-

Clinical Scale

Commercial Scale

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software market

To analyze the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software industry

