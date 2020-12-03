Celigo Launches Celigo University: a Learning Management System for Data Integration

Celigo University Prepares All Users to Scale and Automate Their Businesses

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for both business and technical users, today introduced Celigo University , a learning management system that offers free online tools, resources, training and certification for building integrations across multiple applications.

"In this fast-moving business environment, companies need to efficiently automate and scale while cross-functionally sharing data," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. "Regardless of one's job title or role in the process, integrations should be easy and simple for everyone involved. With the launch of Celigo University, users will become more knowledgeable and empowered to create, customize and deploy the right solutions for their organizations."

Key features of Celigo University's on-demand curriculum currently include:

Learning paths on the fundamental and advanced features of Celigo's integrator.io iPaaS platform that enables companies to integrate and manage a wide variety of applications

iPaaS platform that enables companies to integrate and manage a wide variety of applications More advanced training on working with NetSuite and Salesforce, EDI integrations and Database, FTP and HTTP connectors

Curated courses on Celigo's Integration Apps , the pre-built, full-featured integrations for popular cloud applications including Amazon, Shopify, Magento, Zendesk, Salesforce and more

, the pre-built, full-featured integrations for popular cloud applications including Amazon, Shopify, Magento, Zendesk, Salesforce and more Developer courses on JavaScript hooks, SuiteScript hooks and integrator.io REST APIs

Resource links to relevant webinars, product documentation, demos, ebooks, case studies and whitepapers

Incentives for completing training courses and passing quizzes and exams, including points, badges and certification

For more information, visit Celigo University .

About Celigo

Built for both IT professionals and business users, Celigo is a next-generation integration platform (iPaaS) that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. It allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering total cost of ownership.

For more information, visit www.celigo.com , and follow Celigo on YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .



For more information, press only:

Rico Andrade

VP of Marketing, Celigo

rico@celigo.com

650-793-3537

Related Links

https://www.celigo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471760/Celigo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.celigo.com



SOURCE Celigo, Inc.