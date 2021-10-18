Celigo is First and Only iPaaS Company to Automate Business Processes Across Multiple Cloud Applications Using a Single Prebuilt Integration

Celigo Business Process Automations offer end-to-end business process flows, accelerating operational excellence and breakaway growth for mid-market companies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for the mid-market, has announced availability of the first and only business process automation products that can integrate multiple cloud-based applications to a central hub application. Using the hub as a central source or destination, teams can use drop-down menus and out-of-the-box workflows to quickly automate an entire business process by integrating all of the required applications into a single, cohesive flow. The new Celigo products apply best practices using embedded business logic to eliminate manual processes, ensure data integrity across the organization, and enable end-to-end process automation without the need for scarce, expensive technical resources.

"Before using the Celigo platform, we were spending hours and hours on manual processes and suffering from disconnected data and workflows," said Jeremy Vandenberg, IT information analyst at MOTIS Brands. "Now we can complete an entire automation in a fraction of the time and have a more holistic view of the entire process, enabling us to make more informed business decisions."

"Celigo has reimagined the value of an iPaaS by delivering more business impact while reducing the need for engineering resources," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "By moving beyond simple point-to-point integrations and offering a truly connected end-to-end workflow that is anchored in one hub application, we are enabling our customers to achieve operational excellence and breakaway growth through optimal business process automation."

Immediately available globally are three Business Process Automation products:

Data Warehouse Business Process Automation:

Celigo automates the extraction of source data from an unlimited number of business applications and then automatically loads it into a data warehouse such as Snowflake, BigQuery or Amazon Redshift.

Benefits include:

Rapid time-to-value by using pre-built data warehouse integrations with out-of-the-box configurations for popular cloud-based applications

by using pre-built data warehouse integrations with out-of-the-box configurations for popular cloud-based applications Reduced time-to-insights by allowing business analysts to quickly move data from source systems into the data warehouse without the need for a data engineer

by allowing business analysts to quickly move data from source systems into the data warehouse without the need for a data engineer Extended use cases, such as Reverse ETL, to move data from the data warehouse back into destination applications by using flexible integration customizations and extensions

Payout-to-Reconciliation Business Process Automation:

Celigo automates the reconciliation of payment transactions processed through a payment gateway, such as PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Pay or Braintree, with order data contained in an ERP system.

Benefits include:

Controlled cost savings by transitioning to management by exception instead of reconciling every transaction

by transitioning to management by exception instead of reconciling every transaction Heightened dispute awareness by instantly identifying discrepancies and unsettled amounts

by instantly identifying discrepancies and unsettled amounts Accelerated month-end close by eliminating error-prone and time-consuming manual reconciliation

Employee Onboarding & Offboarding Business Process Automation:

Celigo automates onboarding and offboarding logistics by connecting human resources information systems such as ADP, SAP SuccessFactors, and BambooHR to other applications for activities such as payroll and provisioning.

Benefits include:

Secure onboarding and offboarding process through automation of employee provisioning that replaces risky manual processes with customizable flows

through automation of employee provisioning that replaces risky manual processes with customizable flows Superior new hire experiences by allowing Human Resources to own, maintain and customize integrations and workflows

by allowing Human Resources to own, maintain and customize integrations and workflows Flexibility to meet unique business requirements through customizable integrations using hundreds of connectors

To learn more about how Celigo can optimize your company's end-to-end business process automation, join the virtual launch events daily November 9-11, 2021 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

