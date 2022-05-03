Celigo Hosts Transformational IT Summit to Prepare IT Leaders for Their New Role in Post-Digital Era

Launches new finance suite to enable enterprise-wide FinOps automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) for the mid-market, today announced the inaugural Transformational IT Summit and the availability of a new product suite to help operational leaders drive breakaway growth in this Post-Digital age.

"Digital transformation has accelerated exponentially in the last few years to the point that virtually everyone has reached a baseline of digital maturity," said Mark Simon, Vice President of Strategy at Celigo. "Competing and gaining market share now requires fresh approaches and automated processes that are agile and able to pivot based on new data and insights."

As the Post-Digital world continues to take shape, it's clear there has been a seismic shift in how businesses serve their customers and how their employees engage with technology, with their work, and with each other. Leadership teams understand the agility and innovative spirit born out of the pandemic is now a permanent part of the organizational culture. Meeting these new expectations and demands that technology leaders reimagine their roles to deliver the technology to empower this cultural change.

On the heels of the highly attended Post-Digital Ecommerce Automation Summit , The Transformational IT Summit will take place virtually May 25, 2022 from 9am-11am Pacific Time.

Experts from leading companies such as PandaDoc and L.N. Curtis will share the plays they've used to drive success in the Post-Digital era, with actionable insights that can be used to immediately drive operational success in any organization.

Attendees can expect to leave The Summit with tangible takeaways that will help move their business from ordinary to extraordinary. They will learn to:

Drive advantage through technology leadership

Enable a culture of automation

Manage a dynamic tech stack with speed and scale

Chart a technology and implementation roadmap

"In order to provide the digitally native workforce with the data and insights they need to inform their business decisions, tech innovation can no longer be contained in IT," continued Simon. "Tech leaders must adopt an approach that enables agility and do-it-yourself innovation across business teams without risking business resilience, scale and data security."

One of the top challenges facing tech leaders today is managing financial operations. To address that challenge, Celigo is also releasing a new FinOps product suite to automate entire finance operations across the business.

FinOps Automation Edition

One comprehensive package/bundle that enables businesses to automate their entire Finance/FinOps operation by:

- Managing critical CRM to ERP integration

- Effectively managing Accounts Payable processes

- Streamlining Accounts Receivable operations

- Boosting accounting productivity by streamlining payouts to reconciliation process

- Enabling business users to easily access accurate, real-time reporting

Reserve your seat for the Transformational IT Summit today and follow the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter using #ITSummit. To learn more about the new product edition, please visit the Celigo website .

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

