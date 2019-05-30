Celigo Expands EU Footprint with GoLive Experts Partnership

SAN MATEO, California, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo (www.celigo.com), a leading integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for both business and technical users, today announced its partnership with solution provider GoLive Experts. As a member of the NetSuite Alliance Partner Program, GoLive Experts provides solutions for customers in the manufacturing, wholesale distribution and ecommerce verticals that are moving to Oracle NetSuite and rely on mission-critical integrations for services like webstores, 3PL and online marketplaces. GoLive Experts offers an unrivalled service and valuable insight to help customers achieve timely and cost-effective implementations.

"After working with Celigo on various implementations over the last five years, we have gained valuable exposure to its software platform and the many integration benefits. The strategic partnership we have in place with Celigo will allow us to reduce implementation timelines and improve the knowledge transfer to Celigo's UK customer base," said Jilly Mitson, Director at GoLive Experts.

With this partnership, GoLive Experts and Celigo will provide a streamlined, integrated solution for GoLive Experts customers. GoLive Experts combines 20 years of operational and systems experience with a deep understanding of NetSuite which facilitates an incredible customer experience.

"Celigo is thrilled to embark on this journey with GoLive Experts as it leverages the power of Integrator.io to resolve customers data integration needs," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO, Celigo. "As companies continue to seek automation solutions across these verticals, GoLive will be able to turn to Celigo as the leading integration solution."

"This opportunity will allow the team at GoLive Experts to leverage the use of Celigo Software to provide the best possible NetSuite integration solutions for UK based customers," said Nigel Fielden, Director, GoLive Experts.

Celigo's Integrator.io iPaaS enables partners and customers to expand using functional consultants and tech-savvy business users, without having to spin up developer led, long, expensive integration projects. Integrator.io offers a guided approach to application integration by offering an intuitive step-by-step wizard, integration assistants and templates for hundreds of applications.

