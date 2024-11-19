Celiac Disease Pipeline Grows as 25+ Key Pharma Companies Join the Fight for Innovative Treatments | DelveInsight

The growing comprehension of the pathogenesis of celiac disease has paved the way for the exploration of alternative treatment strategies. These novel approaches are aimed at addressing the condition at its root cause, targeting the underlying mechanisms that trigger the immune response in individuals with celiac disease. These innovative approaches hold the promise of transforming the landscape of celiac disease treatment in the near future.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Celiac Disease Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline celiac disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the celiac disease pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Celiac Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's celiac disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for celiac disease treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for celiac disease treatment. Key celiac disease companies such as Takeda, Sanofi, Entero Therapeutics, Pfizer, Topas Therapeutics, Anokion SA, Protagonist Therapeutics, Equillium, Theriva Biologics, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Immunic, Mozart Therapeutics, Nemysis Ltd, Barinthus Biotherapeutics, Parvus Therapeutics, Kallyope, AMYRA Biotech AG, Forte Biosciences, LAPIX Therapeutics, Ahead Therapeutics, Allero Therapeutics, STEMCELL Technologies, IM Therapeutics, Provid Pharmaceuticals, Sigmoid Pharma, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Lumen Bioscience, IGY Life Sciences, Ahead Therapeutics, ANTOLRX, Imcyse, and others are evaluating new celiac disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new celiac disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Celiac Disease pipeline therapies such as TAK-101, TAK-062, PRV-015, Latiglutenase, TAK-227, Ritlecitinib, TPM-502, KAN 101, PTG-100, EQ 102, SYN-020, DONQ52, CALY-002, IMU-856, MTX-101, E 40-02, VTP-1000, PVT-301, Research Program: Celiac disease, AMY02, FB 102, LPX-TIGI, AT 1718, ALL-001, SQZ TACs, Research Program: small molecule therapeutics, Research Program: DQ2/8, Research Program: SmPillformulations, Research Program: autoimmune disease therapeutics, IgY-112, AT 1715, Research programme: Celiac disease, and others are under different phases of Celiac Disease clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of Celiac Disease clinical trials. In October 2024 , Topas Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its Phase IIa trial of TPM502, in patients with celiac disease. The study data serves as the first clinical proof of concept for Topas' proprietary nanoparticle platform and its potential to induce targeted, antigen-specific tolerogenic effects.

, Topas Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its Phase IIa trial of TPM502, in patients with celiac disease. The study data serves as the first clinical proof of concept for Topas' proprietary nanoparticle platform and its potential to induce targeted, antigen-specific tolerogenic effects. In September 2024 , Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates that guide T cells to control disease, announced the initiation of its first-in-human Phase I trial of VTP-1000 in adults with coeliac disease.

, Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates that guide T cells to control disease, announced the initiation of its first-in-human Phase I trial of VTP-1000 in adults with coeliac disease. In May 2024 , Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly First Wave BioPharma, Inc.) unveiled its new corporate name and website. The rebranding follows the recent business combination with ImmunogenX and reflects the Company's focus on addressing unmet needs in GI health that include celiac disease, an indication for which there are no approved medicines today.

, Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly First Wave BioPharma, Inc.) unveiled its new corporate name and website. The rebranding follows the recent business combination with ImmunogenX and reflects the Company's focus on addressing unmet needs in GI health that include celiac disease, an indication for which there are no approved medicines today. In March 2024 , First Wave BioPharma announced the acquisition of ImmunogenX in an all-stock transaction with the combined company focused on advancing a GI pipeline comprised of multiple, late-stage clinical assets, including latiglutenase, a potentially first-in-class, near Phase III-ready, targeted, oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease.

, First Wave BioPharma announced the acquisition of ImmunogenX in an all-stock transaction with the combined company focused on advancing a GI pipeline comprised of multiple, late-stage clinical assets, including latiglutenase, a potentially first-in-class, near Phase III-ready, targeted, oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease. In February 2024 , with the approval of the SQZ transaction, STEMCELL acquired substantially all of SQZ's assets including its entire portfolio of over 400 patents and trademarks, other intellectual property such as copyrights and trade secrets, proprietary equipment, and its head license with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

, with the approval of the SQZ transaction, STEMCELL acquired substantially all of SQZ's assets including its entire portfolio of over 400 patents and trademarks, other intellectual property such as copyrights and trade secrets, proprietary equipment, and its head license with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In January 2024, Calypso Biotech BV announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Novartis AG ('Novartis'). Calypso's shareholders received an upfront payment of $250 million upon closing and are eligible to receive development milestones of up to $175 million based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones. The acquisition gives Novartis full rights to CALY-002. Novartis intends to further explore CALY-002 across a wide variety of autoimmune indications with high unmet medical needs.

The celiac disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage celiac disease drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the celiac disease clinical trial landscape.

Celiac Disease Overview

Celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune disorder triggered by the ingestion of gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. In individuals with celiac disease, the immune system mistakenly attacks the small intestine upon gluten consumption, leading to inflammation and damage to the intestinal lining, specifically the villi, which are essential for nutrient absorption. The exact cause of celiac disease is not fully understood, but it is known to involve a combination of genetic predisposition (usually associated with HLA-DQ2 or HLA-DQ8 genes) and environmental factors.

Common symptoms of celiac disease include digestive issues such as diarrhea, bloating, gas, constipation, and abdominal pain. However, some individuals experience non-digestive symptoms, like fatigue, anemia, joint pain, skin rashes, and even neurological issues such as headaches or depression. Because of this broad symptom range, celiac disease is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed as other conditions.

Diagnosis typically involves blood tests to detect specific antibodies (like tissue transglutaminase antibodies) and, if positive, is followed by an intestinal biopsy to confirm damage to the villi. Genetic testing may also be conducted in some cases to identify predispositions.

The primary treatment for celiac disease is a strict, lifelong gluten-free diet. By avoiding gluten, individuals with celiac disease can heal intestinal damage and prevent symptoms and complications. However, adherence to this diet requires vigilance, as even small amounts of gluten can trigger symptoms and damage.

A snapshot of the Celiac Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA TAK-062 Takeda Phase II Gliadin inhibitors Oral PRV-015 Sanofi Phase II Interleukin 15 inhibitors Subcutaneous Latiglutenase Entero Therapeutics Phase II Gluten modulators Oral TAK-227 Takeda Phase II Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors Oral Ritlecitinib Pfizer Phase II Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Janus kinase 3 inhibitors Oral PTG-100 Protagonist Therapeutics Phase I Alpha4beta7 integrin antagonists Oral EQ 102 Equillium Phase I Interleukin 15 inhibitors; Interleukin 21 inhibitors Subcutaneous SYN-020 Theriva Biologics Phase I Alkaline phosphatase replacements Oral DONQ52 Chugai Pharmaceutical Phase I HLA-DQ antigen inhibitors Subcutaneous

Celiac Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The celiac disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of the celiac disease emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Celiac Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Gliadin inhibitors, Gluten modulators, Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors, Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Janus kinase 3 inhibitors, Alpha4beta7 integrin antagonists, Interleukin 15 inhibitors, Interleukin 21 inhibitors, Alkaline phosphatase replacements, HLA-DQ antigen inhibitors

Gliadin inhibitors, Gluten modulators, Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors, Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Janus kinase 3 inhibitors, Alpha4beta7 integrin antagonists, Interleukin 15 inhibitors, Interleukin 21 inhibitors, Alkaline phosphatase replacements, HLA-DQ antigen inhibitors Key Celiac Disease Companies : Takeda, Sanofi, Entero Therapeutics, Pfizer, Topas Therapeutics, Anokion SA, Protagonist Therapeutics, Equillium, Theriva Biologics, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Immunic, Mozart Therapeutics, Nemysis Ltd, Barinthus Biotherapeutics, Parvus Therapeutics, Kallyope, AMYRA Biotech AG, Forte Biosciences, LAPIX Therapeutics, Ahead Therapeutics, Allero Therapeutics, STEMCELL Technologies, IM Therapeutics, Provid Pharmaceuticals, Sigmoid Pharma, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Lumen Bioscience, IGY Life Sciences, Ahead Therapeutics, ANTOLRX, Imcyse, and others.

: Takeda, Sanofi, Entero Therapeutics, Pfizer, Topas Therapeutics, Anokion SA, Protagonist Therapeutics, Equillium, Theriva Biologics, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Immunic, Mozart Therapeutics, Nemysis Ltd, Barinthus Biotherapeutics, Parvus Therapeutics, Kallyope, AMYRA Biotech AG, Forte Biosciences, LAPIX Therapeutics, Ahead Therapeutics, Allero Therapeutics, STEMCELL Technologies, IM Therapeutics, Provid Pharmaceuticals, Sigmoid Pharma, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Lumen Bioscience, IGY Life Sciences, Ahead Therapeutics, ANTOLRX, Imcyse, and others. Key Celiac Disease Pipeline Therapies: TAK-101, TAK-062, PRV-015, Latiglutenase, TAK-227, Ritlecitinib, TPM-502, KAN 101, PTG-100, EQ 102, SYN-020, DONQ52, CALY-002, IMU-856, MTX-101, E 40-02, VTP-1000, PVT-301, Research Program: Celiac disease, AMY02, FB 102, LPX-TIGI, AT 1718, ALL-001, SQZ TACs, Research Program: small molecule therapeutics, Research Program: DQ2/8, Research Program: SmPillformulations, Research Program: autoimmune disease therapeutics, IgY-112, AT 1715, Research programme: Celiac disease, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Celiac Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Celiac Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Celiac Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Celiac Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Celiac Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Celiac Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Celiac Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Celiac Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Celiac Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Celiac Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Celiac Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

