CELEBS AND THEIR FAMILIES UNLOCK PLAYFUL SUPERPOWERS AT THE LAUNCH OF NEW IMMERSIVE PLAY EXPERIENCE, THE LEGO® SUPERPOWER ACADEMY

The LEGO Superpower Academy will be open until 18th October to help families rediscover the power of play as they unite superpowers to solve the experience's unique missions. Each room hosts a different challenge that will test the creativity, problem-solving skills, communication, and resilience of players set by the Professor of Play.

Celebrities including Katie Piper, Giovanna Fletcher and Cara Delahoyde were the first to compete in the LEGO Superpower Academy on Wednesday. This included an immersive fun filled afternoon of play through teamwork and imagination. All those who completed the course and unleashed their superpowers graduated as qualified members of the LEGO Group's Play Squad.

East London based artist, Angry Dan, has created a bespoke mural in Shoreditch which aims to inspire commuters to get involved in World Play Day. Guests and passers-by will be invited to design their own tiles and add it to the design, leaving their individual LEGO mark on the streets of Shoreditch.

The LEGO Superpower Academy comes as new research from the LEGO Group finds that over half of children in the UK are spending less than 2% of their week (seven hours) playing, despite UK parents saying play is fundamental to kid's development and growth, boosting their creativity (59%), confidence (57%) and communication skills (54%).

Alero Akuya, VP of Global Brand Development at the LEGO Group said "Kids and families need play, it's as simple as that. It helps children develop crucial superpowers, or 'skills' that benefit them both now and in the future. But it's not only children that benefit from play – it makes the whole family happier, builds stronger family bonds and improves wellbeing".

Families who are unable to visit the experience in person can take part in an online mission inspired by the LEGO Superpower Academy and claim their Play Hero Badge at LEGO.com/kids.

Please find more information on the event below

Timings: 12th – 18 th October 9am – 6:75pm

12th – 18 October – 6:75pm Address: The LEGO ® Superpower Academy, White Rabbit, Shoreditch , London , EC2A 3HJ

LEGO Shoreditch Price: FREE – but tickets must be booked in advance here

The LEGO Superpower Academy has also connected with local primary schools and community in East London bringing exclusive sessions and experiences to them on October 13th.

Other initiatives from the LEGO Group to help families in the UK celebrate World Play Day in the UK:

Selected LEGO Stores across the UK and Europe will be handing out free play mission packs on the day. Visit LEGO.com/stores for more details

will be handing out free play mission packs on the day. Visit LEGO.com/stores for more details A range of playful and creative celebrities will take over the LEGO Group's social channels for '24 hours of fun' - sharing inspiration for how they are weaving play into the day

LEGO Education will be helping teachers bring more play to the classroom with brand new activities designed to help students learn through play

Families can take part in a range of quick and easy interactive games and experiences on LEGO . com

com The LEGO Life app will also offer kids a huge range of engaging Play Missions and challenges

Show us how you play on the day using the hashtag #TodayWePlay or visit LEGO.com/World-Play-Day to join in the fun.

Notes to Editors

* The LEGO Superpower Academy is open from 12th - 18th October 2023.

About the research.

1015 Parents (21+) of children aged 6-12 across the UK on 07.08.2023 - 18.08.2023.

Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

Where data is referenced as the LEGO Play Well study 2022, the research was conducted among a total of 32,781 parents and 24,593 children aged 5 -12 through a 20 minute online quantitative survey conducted across 35 markets in early 2022.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/aboutus .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246558/Giovanna_Fletcher_Izzy_Judd.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246560/Giovanna_Fletcher_and_Izzy_Judd.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246561/Katie_Piper.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246562/Cara_Delahoyde.jpg

SOURCE The LEGO Group