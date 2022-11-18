Celebrating Ikebana at Japan House London

Ikebana , Japanese floral design, is celebrated at Japan House London during autumn 2022.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikebana, often translated as 'giving life to flowers' is being celebrated at Japan House London in autumn 2022. In October, a series of demonstrations and displays from four prominent schools of ikebana, all part of the London chapter of worldwide organization Ikebana International, was held at Japan House. Now hands-on workshops in November give participants the opportunity to try ikebana out for themselves.



With remote working now an everyday part of life, many of us have become more focussed on cultivating our interior spaces and bringing nature into our homes. Introducing nature into your living space, whether in the form of house plants or flower arrangements, can have a host of benefits including better psychological wellbeing and a greater appreciation of the seasons. These benefits, and more, can be harnessed through ikebana.

An ikebana arrangement on display at Japan House London

Also known as kadō (lit. 'the way of flowers'), ikebana originated over 500 years ago in Japan. There are many different schools of ikebana each with their own distinctive philosophy. All schools centre the creation of an aesthetic balance between the flowers, the vase or whatever vessel they are placed in, and the surrounding space through the arrangement of cut stems, leaves and flowers of seasonal plants.

Showcasing the finest Ikebana in the UK with Ikebana International

From 13-16 October 2022, Japan House London presented four days of ikebana demonstrations and displays in collaboration with the London Chapter of Ikebana International, a non-profit organization founded in 1956 dedicated to the promotion and appreciation of ikebana worldwide. Four demonstrations took place, each representing one of four schools of Ikebana; Sōgetsu School, Ikenobō School, Nippon Kadō Koryū and the Ohara School of Ikebana. During each demonstration, a representative of the school introduced its distinctive characteristics while creating a selection of floral arrangements. The differences between schools of ikebana are not well known outside of Japan so this was a rare opportunity for flower arranging enthusiasts in the UK to learn about their distinctive styles and philosophies, as well as watching experts from each school demonstrate their craft.



Accompanying the demonstrations was an ikebana display at Japan House London entitled 'Hana no En'. Depending on characters used to write this title, it can be translated three ways: 'Encounters through flowers', 'Celebration of flowers' or 'Circle of flowers.' This prodigious display united practitioners from diverse ikebana schools and featured twenty seasonal ikebana arrangements displayed across Japan House London. This rare opportunity to see so many high quality ikebana arrangements at once in the UK was well attended by the London flower arranging community, media, and members of the public.



Learn Ikebana at Japan House London

On 26 November, Kikuchi Junko, a professor of the Ikenobō School will lead two workshops in the Hall at Japan House London. Ikenobō is the oldest and largest school of ikebana. It was founded in the 15th century by the Buddhist monk Senno and has its headquarters at the Rokkaku-dō temple in Kyoto. Workshop participants will gain an understanding of the principles and history of Ikenobō ikebana through the creation of their own floral arrangement in the Ikenobō style, which they can take home complete with a kenzan flower pin holder and vase.



The two workshop sessions take place on 26 November 2022, at 13:30-15:00 and 16:00-17:30. Only 12 places are available and booking is essential. The fee is £85 per person, which includes the cost of all materials. Please see the Japan House London website for more information and to book: Workshop: An Introduction to Ikenobō Ikebana (japanhouselondon.uk)

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London's Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising for even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all

that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative, there are two other Japan Houses, one in São Paulo and the other in Los Angeles.

About Ikebana International

Ikebana International is a worldwide, non-profit organisation founded in 1956 dedicated to the promotion and appreciation of ikebana, Japanese flower arrangement. With its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, and 162 chapters around the world, Ikebana International benefits from the advice and full co-operation of the heads of all the leading Japanese schools of ikebana. The London chapter, No.6, was the first chapter in Europe. With members from many different schools, each year the chapters runs a programme of demonstrations, workshops and an annual exhibition.



About Workshop Instructor Kikuchi Junko

Kikuchi Junko has studied Japanese floral art for 40 years and is a professor of the Ikenobō School of Ikebana. Originally from Tokyo, her passion for ikebana started aged 15 with the Sōgetsu School. She then switched to the Ikenobō School and qualified as an Ikenobō instructor in 1982. She became a professor of Ikenobō School in 2000 and was awarded the most senior professor diploma in 2016. She has taught ikebana in the UK for over 20 years and still regularly attends ikebana seminars at the Ikenobō headquarters at Rokkaku-dō Temple in Kyoto. She was elected as President of the Ikebana International London Chapter 2010-2013 and in 2012 she founded the Ikenobō Hananowa London Study Group.

