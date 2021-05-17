Celebrating Changsha IFS 3rd Anniversary with Guinness World Records Event. A Moment to Remember for the Whole City

Under the witness of Ms. Maggie Luo, Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator, Ms. Idy Tsang, Marketing Director of Changsha IFS, Ms. Heidi Tang, Executive Assistant Manager of Niccolo Changsha, and Ms. Tang Fen, Chairman of SEE Xiaoxiang Regional Program Center, led media and citizen representatives to successfully break Guinness World Records, creating the first city-level international record challenge event for Changsha at 452-metre tower of Changsha IFS.

At 3:33 p.m. on 7 May, Changsha IFS 3rd Anniversary Grand Ceremony was officially launched. 399 challenge participants dressed in themed costume held balloons to form a smiling face, symbolizing happiness and positive energy of the 3rd Anniversary campaign theme, on the 95th floor of Changsha IFS to break the world record of "The Largest Balloon Mosaic Formed by People (image)", expressing the positive attitude and optimistic character of Changsha's citizens. With the 3rd Anniversary celebrations, Changsha IFS wishes to motivate the city with the power of smile and happiness and to promote city cultural development with art for Changsha, the hub of entertainment and happiness.

60 Days of Happiness, Building a New Experience of Urban Art Space

As a well-known hub of entertainment and new media art in China, Changsha has always been exuding an open-minded and optimistic spirit, providing unique artistic insights. As the most contagious facial expression, smile and laughter is the core idea of the Changsha IFS 3rd Anniversary Campaign "Happiness to the City – The Power of Smile". Joining hands with mARTket and internationally renowned artist Yue Minjun, a leading figure in modern and contemporary Chinese art, a brand new image Xi Xi Ha Ha debuted in the city for the campaign. The campaign runs from 1 May to 30 June. With the signature "laugh" element in his art pieces, the image was curated with inspiration of the culture of Changsha. The experiential art spaces discover new ways to interact with and engage the young generation, bringing joy, warmth and hope to the city.

Located in the atrium of LG2, the themed art installation "Happiness in Art · Yue Minjun -Debut of Xi Xi Ha Ha New Images in the City" provides an immersive maze experience with 5 new images of "Crayfish", "The Birth of Goddess", "Selfie", "Relaxing " and "Ashore". 7 interactive areas create an immersive environment portraying familiar scenes of the city life, providing an art space where shoppers can enjoy.

The themed exhibition in L7 Art Gallery brings happiness to the shoppers in another way. With "laughter" as the core element, a new experience was created with the new images of Xi Xi Ha Ha created by artist Yue Minjun and the real scenes of Changsha landmarks. 20 artworks of artists incorporating 9 Changsha landmarks including Tianxin Pavilion, Aiwanting Pavilion, Meixi Lake International Culture and Arts Centre and Xie Zilong Photography Museum, are displayed to connect with the community and spread happiness throughout the city. Moreover, themed limited-edition premiums are available to bring happiness to shoppers' daily life.

A 6-metre tall themed smiling face inflatable installation in L7 Sculpture Garden is another photo spot not to be missed, representing the positive energy that Changsha IFS wants to bring to the public. Another creative photo spot is located at L5 Podium, with 300 crayfish sculptures, inspired by one of the most famous dishes of Changsha, has quickly become a new hot spot in the city with the interesting perspective of overhead shooting.

As a vital part of the 3rd Anniversary campaign of Changsha IFS, Ms. Tang Fen, Chairman of Alxa SEE Xiaoxiang Center, announced a full-year strategic collaboration plan with Changsha IFS. As the first wave of the strategic plan, photo exhibition "Keeping the Smile of the Yangtze River - Saving Yangtze Finless Porpoises" will be presented in L2 atrium. Changsha IFS hopes to arouse public's awareness of environmental protection and call on the public to join the action of protecting the "smiling angel" finless porpoise.

94,694,400 Seconds of Enjoyment with the City

In 3 years, 1096 days, 26,304 hours and 94,694,400 seconds Changsha IFS continuously leads the public to explore in art, culture, fashion and lifestyle, fostering the development of technology, economy, art and culture of Changsha, with the transformation of the city. Bringing various creative collaborations with world-renowned IP and artists, Changsha IFS provides diversified lifestyles and experiences to the public, injecting energy to Changsha and even Central China, revitalizing the cultural heritage of Changsha.

The 3rd Anniversary campaign of Changsha IFS brings a unique experience through the power of art and happiness, boosting the positive energy of the public. In the future, Changsha IFS will continue to explore more possibilities of urban and commercial art, creating more diverse commercial art space, creating more moments to remember together with the city.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511091/The_Largest_Balloon_Mosaic_Formed_by_People_world_record.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511090/The_themed_art_installation_with_the_brand_new_Xi_Xi_Ha_Ha_image.jpg

SOURCE Changsha IFS