Celebrating 2020 She Loves Tech's Global Startup Competition, Conference and the 25th Anniversary of World Women Conference

SukiPlus, a supply-chain finance platform from the Philippines, also received a $10,000 award from Asian Development Bank Ventures. "This year, we have seen women playing leading roles in technological innovation including agritech, fintech, healthcare, edtech, smart cities, cleantech, consumption & retail, and women's issues - innovations which have become increasingly important in a post-covid world and in solving the greatest challenges we face in a time of crisis," said She Loves Tech co-founders Virginia Tan, Rhea See and Leanne Robers.

She Loves Tech's 2020 theme for its global conference was #SheTechsCharge, showcasing how women in technology and leadership are shaping the emergence of a new paradigm in a post Covid-19 world. In particular, female entrepreneurs represent a new generation of innovation and disruptive technologies. The co-founders of She Loves Tech stated: "We have witnessed this trend reflected from the 3,000 startup applications we received this year with the 3 most popular verticals being healthcare, education, and social impact."

She Loves Tech was also proud to bring together top leaders, changemakers and entrepreneurs who are global champions of women in tech. She Loves Tech 2020 headline speakers include: Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com, Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy for the 2030 Agenda, Kathy Matsui – Vice Chairman, Goldman Sachs Japan, Melanne Verveer, First US Ambassador at large for Womens Issues, Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chairman of MasterCard, etc.

She Loves Tech aims to catalyze USD1B in capital for women entrepreneurs by 2030.

She Loves Tech is the world's largest competition for women and technology. Our mission is to close the funding gap for women entrepreneurs. We seek to accelerate the best entrepreneurs and technology for transformative impact through strategic resources, education and mentorship.

