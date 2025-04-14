Celebrating 18 Years of Olight: Illuminating Dreams for 20+ Million Users Globally

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a global leader in innovative portable lighting solutions with over 20 million users worldwide, proudly marks its 18th anniversary with the launch of three new products and a global storytelling campaign celebrating the deep bonds between users and their trusted light companions.

"Great products create moments, but great communities create legacies." said Mavis Xiao, CMO of Olight.

A full lineup of Olight's iconic innovations celebrates 18 years and 20M+ users worldwide.

Anniversary Campaign: "My First Olight"

The "My First Olight" campaign runs from March 28 to April 28, 2025, inviting fans to share their personal stories and memorable moments with their first Olight products through the Community & Blog platform using the hashtag #My1stOlight. Early submissions reveal powerful stories—from a rookie officer whose entire station switched to Olight based on his recommendation, to a loyal customer who's gifted over six products across three generations. Whether during hurricane blackouts, roadside emergencies, or family camping trips, Olight has proven itself a trusted companion when light matters most.

The first nine featured stories were announced during Olight's YouTube livestream on April 12, with the complete list to be revealed on April 30. The 18 most inspiring storytellers will receive exclusive global limited-edition Oclip18 Zirconium rewards.

Innovation Milestones

In 2024, Olight introduced OAL™, the world's toughest and most wear-resistant aluminum in flashlights. The company expanded beyond lighting with the eco-conscious Ostation X power station, while enhancing its core products with three exceptional new releases:

Warrior Ultra : A professional-grade performance-engineered flashlight featuring aerospace aluminum construction, 2,500-lumen output, and operational-grade reliability for critical applications

: A professional-grade performance-engineered flashlight featuring aerospace aluminum construction, 2,500-lumen output, and operational-grade reliability for critical applications Oclip Ultra : The ultimate EDC companion with smart magnetic charging, adaptive brightness, and modular design for precision illumination anywhere

: The ultimate EDC companion with smart magnetic charging, adaptive brightness, and modular design for precision illumination anywhere Sphere C: A multi-mode ambiance light offering 360° soft glow, app-enabled color journeys, and smart scene sync for effortless space transformation

Enhanced Customer Experience & Social Impact

Olight's companion app enables remote device control and access to exclusive rewards. The company also opened its first experience store in Las Vegas, offering hands-on product interaction and expert guidance. With over $4 million donated to disaster relief, autism awareness, and environmental protection initiatives, Olight remains dedicated to corporate social responsibility.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is the global leader in providing innovative portable lighting products trusted by outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Olight pushes the boundaries of lighting technology to meet diverse customer needs.

