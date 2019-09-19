Celanese Named ICIS Company of the Year

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US-headquartered Celanese has been named ICIS Company of the Year, based on analysis of 2018 financial metrics.

"Celanese performed particularly well in the ICIS analysis, having generated strong financial metrics in 2018," said Nigel Davis, Insight Editor at ICIS. "It was a good year for many players, although it soured towards the end. And there were a number of stand-out product chains that underpinned performance of the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies."

"Celanese achieved record adjusted earnings per share in 2018, driven by robust profitability in its acetyl chain segment, as well as impressive performance in its engineered materials segment as it accelerated product launches," said Joseph Chang, Global Editor, ICIS Chemical Business.

Scott Richardson, Celanese chief financial officer, said: "Our most recent fiscal year saw strong performance as a result of customer and employee engagement, product and solutions-based innovation, and commercial excellence. We are pleased with the achievements we have delivered through a focus on these underlying business fundamentals."

Click here to download the ICIS Company of the Year article, along with the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies listing and the ICIS Regional Leaders.

Note to editors:

The ICIS Company of the Year is the 3rd part in the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies series which comprises the Top 100 listing as Part 1 published in the 30 August issue of ICIS Chemical Business magazine, and the Regional Leaders as Part 2 published in the 6 September issue.

About ICIS

ICIS is the world's largest petrochemicals market information provider, with divisions spanning energy and fertilizers. Our aim is to give companies in global commodities markets a competitive advantage by delivering valuable information and analytics tools which enable our customers to identify and react to opportunities in markets which are constantly evolving. We have more than 30 years' experience of providing pricing intelligence and news, forecast data, market analytics and independent consulting to buyers, sellers and analysts. With a global staff of more than 600, ICIS has employees based in London, Houston, New York, Singapore, Dubai, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Mumbai, Tokyo, Karlsruhe, and Milan. ICIS' team of journalists is engaged in reporting market prices and news, and ICIS is fully committed to upholding the highest journalistic principles of verification, corroboration and authentication. ICIS has a compliance framework that along with its methodologies and business processes adheres to the requirements of the IOSCO PRA Principles. ICIS is a division of Reed Business Information, part of RELX.

About Reed Business Information

Reed Business Information is a fast-growth provider of information and analytics, solving critical problems for businesses globally. Our strong global products and services hold leading positions across a wide range of industry sectors including finance, agriculture, petrochemicals and aviation where we help customers make key strategic decisions every day. RBI is part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional customers across industries. http://www.reedbusiness.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £36.5bn, €41.2bn, $45.6bn.

Related Links:

ICIS: https://www.icis.com/explore/

ICIS Company of the Year article: https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/icis-company-of-the-year-2019/

ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies: https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/the-icis-top-100-chemical-companies/

ICIS Regional Leaders: https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/icis-regional-leaders-2019/

Media contacts:

Roberto Chiarotti

BCM Public Relations

r.chiarotti@bcmpublicrelations.com

Tel: +44-(0)-20-3744-0447

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ICIS