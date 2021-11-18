Cedar Gate Technologies Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Personalized Care Management and Value-based Care with Its Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions

Cedar Gate's PHM Solutions allow customers to embrace quality and risk-based payment plans seamlessly and report industry-leading outcomes in the form of high-quality rankings, shared savings, and better patient satisfaction. The unique solutions promote efficient operations in fee-for-service and full-blown quality or risk-based payment programs, such as full capitation for care providers. The employer receives healthcare benefit analytics that integrates with the omnichannel care management platform. Payer customers are engaged as partners, receiving a 360-degree transparency of provider and member performance across the care continuum. The solutions are comprehensive, customizable, and collaborative; they eliminate point-solution fatigue, integrates with other systems, and act as a customizable toolset that interoperates and improves existing systems to meet current and future needs.

Koustav Chatterjee, an industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, noted, "Cedar Gate's platform solutions streamline clinical and financial management across its three market segments. The company provides tools to support case management, disease management, population health, utilization management, advocacy, and wellness programs. The solutions also cover analytics, enterprise data management, and administrative services."

Care management and coordination tools support disease prevention with decision-support applications that run on embedded clinical guidelines. The tools support patient-provider communication and goal setting that improves care plan compliance and, subsequently, achieves desired health outcomes. Moreover, the chronic disease management tool helps monitor patients with chronic conditions between encounters. Delivery systems within value-based payment models proactively identify and close gaps in care, significantly impacting enterprise performance. Clinical-friendly applications also:

Enable HCPs to efficiently manage disease prevention, immunizations, and several chronic health conditions.

Offer a cost-effective, high-performance management system and prioritize quality and utilization.

Combine in-depth healthcare and financial data analyses, actuarial performance analysis and projections, prescriptive solutions based on appropriateness of care measures and curated medical evidence.

Execute timely and effective actions to curb spending, account for revenue losses, and improve the overall quality of care.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices research analyst, Azza Fazar, noted. "Cedar Gate's offerings yield cost-effective outcomes that are patient-centric, safe, secure, and flexible to meet the needs of each constituent. The company's innovative solutions generate individual intelligent care plans based on readily available data from many sources, reducing the burden on payers, providers, and employers collaborating to improve patient health."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate empowers payers, providers, employers, and service administrators to excel at value-based care. Enhance and automate data management activities with a unified technology and services platform that delivers the analytics, care management, and payment technology necessary to pursue every payment model in all lines of business. The result? Better outcomes for everyone.

Based in Greenwich, CT, Cedar Gate is private equity backed by GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm, Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, and Cobalt Ventures, the investment subsidiary of BCBS of Kansas City. Visit cedargate.com for more information.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 1.210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691191/Cedar_Gate_Award.jpg

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan