CEAT Specialty presents agricultural tyre range at the Royal Highland Show, Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Scotland, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEAT Specialty, leading tyre manufacturer showcased its range of agricultural tyres at the prestigious Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh. A highly anticipated annual event held at the Royal Highland Centre from June 22nd to June 25th, the show serves as a premier platform to highlight the best in food, farming, and rural life.

CEAT Specialty showcased an array of agricultural products, including Spraymax, Farmax R80, Farmax R65, Farmax RC, Floatmax RT and Floatmax FT.

The range of agricultural tyres are designed to cater to the changing needs of farmers and help them maximise their yields and productivity. The range is designed to provide maximum traction, stability, and durability.

CEAT Specialty partnered with Nordic Tyres (distributor in the UK) to display its latest range of agricultural tyres at the Royal Highland Show, 2023. Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty, added: "CEAT takes pride in its commitment to offer high-quality tyres with superior traction and optimized footprint. Our endeavour is to provide best in class products for our customers at accessible prices. We are delighted to have presented our range of superior tyre solutions at Royal Highland Show. We have an expanding range of SKUs-including our newly added forklift range, R2, Telehandlers, flotation implements and a complete range for D- Rated applications"

"We are delighted to be partnering with CEAT Specialty for Royal Highland Show 2023. We believe that CEAT's range of advanced tyres are a game-changer for farmers in the UK," said Alan Lindsay, Managing Director of Nordic Tyres (UK) Limited.

About CEAT

CEAT was established in 1924 in Turin, Italy. Today, it is one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, and CEAT tyres are sold in more than 115 countries worldwide.

The brand came to India in 1958, and later became part of the RPG Group. RPG is among the top business houses in India, with a group turnover of $3.7 billion.

In the specialty segment, CEAT manufactures farm, mining and earth mover, industrial, and construction equipment tyres, as well as special application off road tyres. For more information, visit https://www.ceatspecialty.com/uk/

