CEA & ProLogium: Toward New Removable and Recyclable Solid-State Battery Modules

TAIPEI, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium Technology, a key actor in solid-state battery innovation, and the CEA announced today their partnership to develop an innovative solid-state battery module with a "Design-for-Disassembly" structure. This technical partnership reflects their shared commitment to accelerating the industrialization of high-performance and sustainable energy solutions. It holds significant strategic value for achieving France and Europe's goal of battery industry autonomy as well as supporting the broader energy transition.

Since the start of this collaboration in November 2024, the two parties have been creating a breakthrough battery system that combines high energy density with a modular, easy-to-dismantle design. This approach enhances product performance across three key sustainability metrics: reparability, recyclability, and reusability. CEA brings its extensive engineering and experience expertise in module design, prototyping, and testing & validation, while ProLogium contributes with its globally leading "Superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state lithium ceramic battery cells" — renowned for their high energy density, intrinsic safety, ultra-fast charging, and outstanding low-temperature performance. A mock-up module prototype for the automotive industry will be presented at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Sept. 9-11.

Conventional liquid batteries, in pursuit of higher pack-level energy density, have moved toward closed architectures such as CTP (Cell-to-Pack) and CTC (Cell-to-Chassis). However, these architectures have reduced safety margins and sacrificed module-level reparability and recycling efficiency: if a single cell fails, the entire module must often be shredded and scrapped. On the other hand, repairable designs typically require extra structural space, potentially lowering energy density at module level. As a result, only cells with sufficiently high intrinsic energy density can offset this structural trade-off while preserving overall performance advantages.

By introducing the "Design-for-Disassembly" concept, ProLogium and CEA directly address industry pain points in recycling and circularity, marking a key step toward efficient and sustainable battery lifecycle management. The enhanced module architecture enables individual cells to be replaced independently, thus significantly reducing electronic waste, shortening repair times, and optimizing overall costs.

The prototype of the "easy-to-dismantle Solid-State Battery Module" jointly developed by ProLogium Technology and CEA employing non-welded designs, while maintaining compacity and high energy density — thus enabling sustainable management throughout the entire battery lifecycle. Credits CEA

This innovative architecture allows the module to be removed from the battery pack, and easily disassembled to access the cells. It enables the easy recovery of individual cells which will ease the separation of the different cell components for recycling and reuse, while also facilitating modular repair. This not only embodies the principles of a circular economy, but also provides France and Europe with a concrete, scalable solution to upgrade and integrate their regional battery supply chains and recycling industries.

The new module will make its official debut at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. We warmly welcome visitors to explore our innovations at Hall B2, Booth E20 and experience ProLogium's cutting-edge solid-state battery technology firsthand.

This collaboration will further strengthen France and Europe's technological leadership in solid-state battery R&D and manufacturing. As a leading actor in the battery value chain, ProLogium's innovations align closely with Europe's long-term industrial policy — advancing the energy transition while contributing to core strategic objectives such as industrial autonomy, carbon neutrality, and circular economy practices.

About CEA

The CEA is a public research organization that supports public policy decision-making and equips French and European businesses and communities with the scientific and technological means to better navigate four major societal transitions: energy transition, digital transition, future healthcare, and national/global security. Its mission is to ensure France and Europe maintain scientific, technological, and industrial leadership, contributing to a more secure and controlled present and future for all. The CEA is guided by three core values: curiosity, cooperation, and a strong sense of responsibility.

Learn more at: www.cea.fr/english

About ProLogium Technology

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Technology is an energy innovation company dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries. Its proprietary technologies are protected by over a thousand global patents (granted and pending). After introducing the world's first next-gen battery with 100% ceramic separators in 2013, ProLogium has been at the forefront of the battery technology. In 2025, ProLogium once again leads the industry by launching the world's first Superfluidized all Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Battery. ProLogiums Gigafactory in Taoyuan, Taiwan came online in 2024 and has shipped more than 500,000 battery cells to date. This steady supply to the global market is a testimony of its technology readiness and mass production capability.

In May 2024, the company inaugurated its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France, to provide tailored technological solutions for the European market. Its first overseas Gigafactory project, located in Dunkirk, France, successfully completed both environmental and construction permitting processes by the end of 2024. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with mass production of fourth-generation batteries starting in 2028, ramping up to 4 GWh capacity by 2029, and full production by 2030.

Learn more: www.prologium.com