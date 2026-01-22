CE MARK FOR NEW DIAMETER RANGE FOR THE GORE® VIATORR® TIPS ENDOPROSTHESIS WITH CONTROLLED EXPANSION

Trusted TIPS device is the first approved to offer a 6-10 mm diameter range, delivering greater control to physicians treating portal hypertension.

PUTZBRUNN, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates Medical Products (Gore) today announced CE mark approval of the new 6-10 mm diameter range for the GORE® VIATORR® TIPS Endoprosthesis with Controlled Expansion.

Building on more than 25 years of innovation in portal hypertension, the expanded diameter range offers physicians flexibility to customize treatment based on individual patient needs, with the confidence that comes from Gore's controlled expansion technology.

A legacy of lasting control

The VIATORR® Device enables consistent, tailored control of the shunt diameter to achieve a targeted portal pressure gradient. Previously approved with an 8–10 mm diameter range, the latest device iteration gives clinicians more options when balancing a desired portal pressure gradient and the risks associated with over shunting.

"My research and clinical experience conducted with Professor F. Vizzutti have consistently shown that optimizing shunt diameter is critical for improving outcomes in portal hypertension. Smaller-diameter devices may significantly reduce complications such as hepatic encephalopathy and cardiac overload. The VIATORR® Device with controlled expansion technology represents an important evolution, enabling precise tailoring of shunt size to individual patient needs. This is not just a technical refinement – it could provide a meaningful improvement for those living with portal hypertension." Professor Filippo Schepis. Head of Hepatic Hemodynamic Lab at the University Hospital of Modena, Italy.

Long term performance, proven over time

The VIATORR® Device remains the only covered TIPS device with more than two decades of clinical performance and over 500 publications supporting a track record of patency and reliability. Constructed using Gore's proprietary ePTFE graft lining, the device is designed to resist bile and mucin permeation — common causes of patency loss in TIPS.

"The introduction of [GORE® VIATORR® TIPS Endoprosthesis with Controlled Expansion] with diameters ranging from 6 to 10 mm, into clinical practice is expected to represent a significant advancement in the management of patients with complications of portal hypertension. It is now well established that small diameter TIPS can achieve effective portal pressure gradient reduction while substantially lowering the risk of cardiac overload and hepatic encephalopathy. The availability of such devices will allow for a more tailored approach to shunt calibration, optimizing portal decompensation while minimizing systemic repercussions" said Roberto Miraglia, ISMETT, Palermo, Italy.

Balancing outcomes with care

TIPS procedures require a careful balance: too much shunting can lead to complications like hepatic encephalopathy and right heart overload, while too little may not sufficiently relieve the complications of portal hypertension.

"The controlled expansion technology built on the VIATORR® [Device] legacy of predictable performance" said Thomas Wiersma, EMEA Product Specialist, Gore Medical Product Division."Now, with a broader diameter range in one single device, we're not only improving control during implantation — we also deliver more options to physicians without increasing inventory."

To learn more about the VIATORR® Device, including long-term patency and outcomes compared to non-TIPS therapy, visit goremedical.com/en-emea/products/viatorr

Medical Products

Gore engineers medical devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other health conditions. With more than 55 million medical devices implanted over the course of more than 45 years, Gore builds on its legacy of improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers. Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration we are improving lives. For more information, visit https://www.goremedical.com/en-emea

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments—from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture.

gore.com

