CE Mark Approval Granted to Precision Biomonitoring's SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ Test

Shelf-stable, ready-to-use testing plates compatible with COVID-19 testing labs

GUELPH, Canada and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Precision Biomonitoring announced it has received CE Mark for its TRIPLELOCK™ SARS-CoV-2 test in 96-Well Plate format. This marking allows for the shelf-stable, ready-to-use, lyophilized testing plates to be made available for immediate use in labs across Europe, where daily infection rates have been increasing rapidly over the past few weeks. The TRIPLELOCK™ 96-Well Plates are highly reliable, with 100% sensitivity and specificity with no cold-chain required, making them safe to ship and run at room temperature.

The TRIPLELOCK™ 96-Well Plates are a cost-effective, scalable RT-PCR solution that detects the RNA of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. The pre-aliquoted device includes 96 pre-loaded tests, saves time, supports larger testing volumes and is compatible with most lab instruments, making it an ideal solution for lab settings.

"With COVID-19 infection rates increasing in countries across Europe, governments, front-line healthcare workers and businesses need an arsenal of tools to help rapidly detect this virus," says Dr. Mario Thomas, CEO, Precision Biomonitoring. "Our innovative testing solution will definitely help to alleviate pressures being placed on labs across Europe."

The CE marking will help address the rising demand for testing in countries across Europe, including hotspot regions. Increased testing capacity will also help to alleviate pressures on the European healthcare systems that are experiencing an increase in hospitalizations as a result of a growing number of positive cases amongst the senior demographics.

"Precision Biomonitoring's innovative test will be a supportive solution as we address the immediate testing needs across Europe," says Greg Henderson, International Business Development Director, Precision Biomonitoring. "It will also help to alleviate additional concerns such as limited laboratory capacity as well, as countries across Europe continue to face increased testing demands and positive cases."

Precision Biomonitoring continues to work with other partners and stakeholders around the world to leverage and distribute its additional testing solutions, including the novel VOILÀ!™ Rapid Digital Saliva Tests.

About Precision Biomonitoring SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ 96-Well Plates

Precision Biomonitoring's shelf-stable SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ 96-Well Plates are an innovative testing solution that detects the RNA of severe acute respiratory syndrome COVID-19. Because the test and the reagents are lyophilized in the wells, they are stable at room temperature. The portable, shelf-stable TRIPLELOCK™ 96-Well Plates can be transported without refrigeration and include 96 pre-aliquoted and pre-loaded lyophilized tests, making it ideal for supporting larger testing volumes. They save time in the lab because there is no mixing and aliquoting of many reagents. The two COVID-19 RNA targets are multiplexed together with an RNA positive control and are highly reliable with 100% sensitivity. Early identification and diagnosis of COVID-19 is crucial to ensure a rapid response, thus mitigating the possible additional negative consequences of the virus.

About Precision Biomonitoring

Founded in 2016 by a team of scientists from the University of Guelph's Biodiversity Institute of Ontario, Canada, Precision Biomonitoring provides TRIPLELOCK™ onsite molecular surveillance platform solutions that give customers earlier detection of organisms for a more rapid response. Customers are any organizations that need onsite surveillance and rapid identification of any organism in any environment. The Precision Biomonitoring team is at the forefront of technological innovations in the genomics industry. Our vision is a world where we can identify any organism on the spot, in an instant, anywhere on the planet.

