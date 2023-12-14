CD&R Foundation Makes Additional Grants to Three UK Non-Profits

Awards Advance Economic Opportunity and Employment in London

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") today announced that the CD&R Foundation (the "Foundation") has made grants totaling £1.5 million to three non-profit organisations in the United Kingdom, which will be disbursed over the next three years. These organisations, identified as CD&R's Talent Solution Partners ("TSP"), will support the Foundation's work to advance equity through opportunity for underserved and underestimated talent.

Since its inception in 2021, the Foundation has committed approximately £15 million to 30 organisations, in CD&R's local communities of New York City and London. The latest round of grants is awarded to MCR Pathways, Generation UK and Sister System, and brings CD&R's European TSP representation to six high-impact non-profit organizations.

This latest group of TSPs provide educational and employment support to young people from underserved backgrounds from age 10 through to age 25. Between them, they make interventions early in young people's school careers to help them stay in education, support those who have grown-up in the UK's Care system and provide training for young adults facing barriers to employment in high demand sectors due to skills gaps. In partnership with UK-based non-profit Impetus, CD&R Foundation is providing vital, long-term, unrestricted funding and dedicated expertise from the Impetus investment team to help these organisations become stronger, so that young people can enter employment and thrive in the workforce, regardless of their start in life.

"We remain committed to expanding the reach and impact of the CD&R Foundation, and so we are delighted to welcome three new organisations to our TSP community. We applaud the impactful work they are doing to improve access to education and employment for young people of all backgrounds and are thrilled to be partnering with them on their journey", said Randy Moore, President of the CD&R Foundation. "These new TSPs were carefully selected in collaboration with our London Foundation Grants & Service ("FGS") Council and Impetus, a values-aligned organisation which backs high potential organisations with strong leadership to deliver meaningful change. Together, we strive to create a sustainable impact within the UK's talent ecosystem."

"CD&R is deeply committed to supporting organisations working to create greater economic opportunity for people regardless of their background or start in life," said CD&R Co-President Dave Novak. "Investing in these efforts not only benefits the talent they serve - more than 3,000 individuals in the case of these three news TSPs - but also allows our employees to directly engage in the change-making process through volunteering opportunities and initiatives like the London FGS Council."

Details on the Foundation and mission statements for each of the London Foundation TSPs and their nationwide programmes can be found below and at the following link: www.cdr-inc.com/cdr-builds#cdr-foundation.

MCR Pathways provides a multi-year school-based weekly mentoring programme for vulnerable children (ages 10-18) across Scotland and South East England to achieve qualifications and transition well into college, university or work.

and to achieve qualifications and transition well into college, university or work. Generation UK delivers employment skills bootcamps in partnership with employers focused on in-demand skills to people facing barriers (ages 8-25+). Generation UK supports 1,168 people in total.

Sister System supports care-affected girls (ages 13-24) in London towards healthy relationships and economic stability through workshops and peer mentoring.

About Impetus

Impetus transforms the lives of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds by ensuring they get the right support to succeed in school, in work and in life. They find, fund and build the most promising charities working with these young people, providing core funding and working shoulder-to-shoulder with their leaders to help them become stronger organisations. In partnership with other funders, they help their charities expand and work to influence policy and decision makers so that young people get the support they need. Learn more about Impetus' work at www.impetus.org.uk

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is a leading private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building stronger and more sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes positive stewardship and impact. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on X/Twitter.