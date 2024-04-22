CDNetworks to Double Its Investment in Middle East Infrastructure and Debut at GISEC 2024

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today announced a strategic initiative that will double its 2024 infrastructure investment in the Middle East to drive digital transformation. This initiative will significantly expand Points of Presence (PoPs), double bandwidth capacity, and add anti-DDoS scrubbing centers, enhancing the digital landscape. The announcement coincides with CDNetworks' debut at the GISEC 2024, highlighting its commitment to the region's digital progress.

Embracing the Middle East with Ambitious Expansion

As the Middle East emerges as an innovation hub within the global digital landscape, CDNetworks has collaborated with over 30 prominent ISPs in the region, including key players like Etisalat, STC, and Ooredoo, and established over 50 PoPs across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and other strategically located countries.

In 2024, to support organizations to penetrate the Middle Eastern market more effectively, CDNetworks plans to add 30 PoPs for 100% network coverage, ensuring comprehensive connectivity.

"Delivering unparalleled network performance in the region is the cornerstone of this initiative," stated Antony Li, CDNetworks' Global Head of Infrastructure. "Our aim is to establish a benchmark resource network in the Middle East, enhancing digital infrastructure resilience and scalability to support businesses in effectively navigating Middle Eastern markets."

Highlights of Initiative for Middle East

Add Over 30 New PoPs and Double the Bandwidth Capacity of Existing PoPs.

of Existing PoPs. Achieve 100% Full Network Coverage in the Middle East by Adding PoPs in Blank Areas.

by Adding PoPs in Blank Areas. Build At Least 2 Local Scrubbing Centers (Dubai & UAE) to Boost DDoS Defense Capabilities.

Debuting at GISEC 2024

CDNetworks' debut at GISEC marks a key step in its commitment to the Middle East, showcasing enhanced network, security capabilities, and its new Cloud Security 2.0 platform alongside comprehensive WAAP solutions. These efforts are designed to speed up the region's digital transformation by offering secure, fast digital experiences.

Visit CDNetworks at booth G27, Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Centre to explore advanced security solutions and support in the Middle East.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services — all of which are designed to spur business innovation.

