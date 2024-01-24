CDNetworks Successfully Mitigated a Blockchain DDoS Attack, Peaking at 1.025 Tbps, on the Eve of Bitcoin ETF Approval

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, successfully detected and shielded a cryptocurrency exchange from a relentless Blockchain DDoS attack that occurred on January 9, 2024, which peaked at 1.025Tbps. Coincidentally, the attack occurred on the day before the U.S. SEC approved the first U.S.-listed Bitcoin Exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The ferocious attack, targeted a specific cryptocurrency exchange with extremely high peak volumes, raising global alert levels for organizations in the cryptocurrency industry to potential threats.

The attackers used over 400,000 IP addresses and a substantial number of botnet network resources to launch an attack on the API interface of the cryptocurrency exchange. This incident, timed with the approval of the first U.S.-listed ETFs by the U.S. SEC, marks a turning point for blockchain cybersecurity threats.

Doyle Deng, the Head of Global Marketing and Product at CDNetworks, explained, "The likelihood of an attack was high, especially on the eve of the US SEC's approval of Bitcoin ETFs. It could've been completely avoided if the exchange had collaborated with us to implement our Expert Emergency Response services or Major Event Support." He added, "I commend our service team for their diligent monitoring and cooperation with clients, which ensured a swift and effective response to the DDoS attack."

Details of This Watershed DDoS Attack

This incident happened on a cryptocurrency exchange that was using CDNetworks DDoS protection solution. The attackers targeted the API interface used for trading on the exchange's website. Their aim was to disable the exchange's trading capability with a DDoS attack before an upcoming major market event. To their dismay, CDNetworks successfully defended against the attack and prevented potential financial losses.

Application Layer DDoS Attack:

Major Attack Methods: HTTP Flood Attacks

Time Period: 11:40 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. EST , January 9, 2024 .

, . Highest Volume: Peaking at 2,378,751 RPS

Network Layer DDoS Attack:

Major Attack Methods: SYN Flood, ACK Flood, etc.

Time Period: 12:45 P.M. to 1:17 P.M. EST , January 9, 2024 .

, . Highest Volume: 1.025Tbps

Successful Mitigation

CDNetworks effectively repelled a meticulously planned DDoS attack by utilizing its powerful global distributed scrubbing resources and leading protection technologies like AI to proactively analyze and defend against abnormal attack characteristics in real time.

For more information about how CDNetworks defended against this 1.025 Tbps blockchain DDoS attack on the eve of ETF approval, read our blog post detailing the mitigation process.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 2,800 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks embraces the new era of Edge and takes it to the next level by using the Edge as a service to deliver the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero trust security, and colocation services – all of which are uniquely designed to spur business innovation. To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

