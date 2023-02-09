CDNetworks is Gaining Momentum as a Security and Edge Services Provider While Seeing a Net Profit Increase of over 52%

In FY22, CDNetworks reports over 52% net profit increase, with revenues of CDNetworks' security services increasing by 27%. CDNetworks continues to expand its global presence following its acquisition by Wangsu in 2017.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the global-leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Edge Service provider, is proud to announce upgrades to its operation strategies and new product portfolios based on its acquisition by Wangsu. The synergies derived from this acquisition resulted in the highest net profit since the company's acquisition, and strategically position CDNetworks for increases in revenue in security and edge services worldwide.

The Upgraded Operation Strategies are Creating Momentum in Consecutive Years:

CDNetworks' Security Capabilities

Over the past few years, the synergies derived from resources, customers, and R&D have spurred CDNetworks to align its customer-oriented operations with its parent company Wangsu.

- Product Portfolios: To strengthen its presence in today's global market, CDNetworks rebuilt product portfolios and changed its core business from the Content Delivery Network (CDN) only, to include security and edge services, with CDN as a key component.

Based on its core CDN infrastructure, CDNetworks added solutions and services such as Media Delivery, Cloud Security, Zero-Trust, and Edge Computing. Combining the power of these customer-oriented products, the latest product portfolios empowers CDNetworks to provide truly comprehensive services that address real-world challenges. These new product portfolios have accelerated CDNetworks' ability to achieve global scale.

- Marketplace Strategy: As a company founded in Korea, CDNetworks expanded to meet the needs of customers around the world and set up 14 global offices and 10 R&D centers. In 2019, with an eye on multiple emerging markets in South East Asia (SSEA), CDNetworks moved its international headquarters to Singapore and set up a 24/7 customer support center in Malaysia. CDNetworks also built local support teams at key locations worldwide, including Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, UK, US, and China. With these local Points of Presence (PoPs) in place, CDNetworks was positioned to create deeper collaborations with customers by communicating with them in their native language in order to explore their requirements and provide customized solutions that meet their business demands.

This strategy met with unparalleled success. The SSEA region reports 58.9% revenue growth in FY22. Total regional revenue of SSEA and Greater China together have accounted for about 45% of CDNetworks' global market. This remarkable performance will bring more confidences in the further investment of localization to win more markets in worldwide.

- Operational Optimization: To support new product portfolios, CDNetworks leveraged the resources of its parent company, Wangsu, to capture, coordinate, and collaborate cross-company synergies, and to integrate sufficient resources in daily operations to bring new products to market. At the same time, CDNetworks streamlined product development and maintenance, and deprecated some long-tail products in order to increase company-wide operational efficiencies.

- Resource Expansion: After the acquisition, CDNetworks has accelerated the deployment of its global Points of Presence (PoPs) to ensure the highest levels of speed and availability in hard-to-reach markets, such as China, Russia, Brazil, and the Middle East. With over 200,000 servers, more than 200 ISP partners deployed worldwide, and over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks is now uniquely positioned to offer an unmatched network presence in many emerging markets and beyond.

CDNetworks Continues its Commitment to Delivering More Value

CDNetworks continues to actively build strong business relationships across diverse enterprises, organizations, and industries worldwide by personalizing interactions with customers, and viewing every enterprise as an individual entity that has its own business goals and challenges.

CDNetworks prides itself on finding common ground with enterprises to identify how it can add innovation, sustainability, and expertise that enable enterprises to eliminate downtime, maximize productivity, and level the playing field against the competitors in their market. In this way, CDNetworks boosts efficiencies that provide enterprises with a smooth digital transformation designed to add value to their solutions, expand their customer base, and bring in new revenue streams while reducing organizational waste and costs.

CDNetworks ensures customer trust by demonstrating its unique value proposition of delivering the highest quality solutions for establishing an enterprise's product presence in the market. In this context, CDNetworks' Media Delivery services have covered several major sporting events in worldwide, and CDNetworks also teams up with various media platforms to empower the global distribution of these events. Online shopping forums such as Black Friday and Double Eleventh also benefit from CDNetworks' Web Performance and Cloud Security solutions, which guarantee dynamic high-performance, availability and reliability, and protect E-Commerce platforms from the most common web application security threats, such as XSS, SQL, DDoS and brute force attacks, to avoid sluggish response times, frustrating user experiences, fraudulent transactions, and downtime in order to maintain revenue, corporate reputations, and customer loyalty.

In serving more than 3,000 enterprises or organizations, CDNetworks helped many customers navigate the many services, solutions and technologies by leveraging industry-specific knowledge to provide them the highest levels of personalized service. And the successful track record has enabled CDNetworks to win the trust of leading enterprises in E-Commerce, Media and Entertainment, System Integration, Online Gaming, Software and Technology, Online Education, Manufacturing, and Finance among other fields. It has also allowed CDNetworks to garner influence across different industries as an increasing number of enterprises worldwide recognize the capabilities of CDNetworks 'media delivery and security services.

CDNetworks Envisions a Bright Future

Addressing the future direction of CDNetworks' product development, Doyle Deng, Head of Global Marketing and Product of CDNetworks, said, "The inherent limitations of traditional CDNs make them unable to meet the demands of elasticity and flexibility required for content caching and delivery. And with the development of new technologies like edge computing, big data, IOT, and other interconnected and cooperative trends, the edge is becoming the new arena for cybersecurity. For these reasons, CDNetworks is investing a significant amount of resources into edge research and development."

Mr. Deng added, "In 2021, CDNetworks, together with our parent company, Wangsu, invested roughly US$68 million toward developing cloud security, edge computing businesses, and other key innovation areas. From these investments, CDNetworks has been able to provide premium solutions and support for media streaming, e-commerce, gaming acceleration, e-learning, and other online platforms that deliver solutions and services with low latency, high reliability, and scalability. Going forward, we intend to strengthen communications with customers to deliver more customer-oriented solutions for different industrial scenarios."

About CDNetworks

As a global-leading CDN (Content Delivery Network) and Edge Service provider, CDNetworks delivers fully integrated cloud and edge computing solutions with unparalleled speed, ultra-low latency, rigorous security, and reliability. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, enterprise applications, cloud security, and colocation services — all of which are designed to spur business innovation. To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn

