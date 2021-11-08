CDNetworks Announces the Change of Product Name CDN360 to CDN Pro

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks (www.cdnetworks.com), the global leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider, announced today that it has changed its product name CDN360 to CDN Pro. The name change comes as a result of adhering to the original intention of product design - to deliver the most powerful and professional Content Delivery Network to customers.

CDN Pro is the most advanced Content Delivery Network (CDN) that empowers you with full control over not only the technical settings, but also the cost of your content delivery service. It is the next generation CDN for professionals. With its unique self-service capabilities, a clean workflow and programming interfaces, CDN Pro creates an engaging experience for engineering teams and comes ready to be fully integrated into the development-automation process.

"We believe this new name more accurately reflects the original design goal of this product. It is an enhancement of today's CDN service, designed by pros, for the pros," said Bin Ni, CTO of CDNetworks. "It is probably the biggest innovation in the CDN industry in recent years."

Some features of CDN Pro include:

One platform for all types of contents: dynamic, static, big and small

Best-in-class workflow and programmability to meet the demands of CDN novices and veterans

Configuration with industry-standard NGINX syntax support

Seamless integration with customer workflow via feature-rich APIs

Flexible cost/performance management to grow customer business economically

Global Load Balancer that directs traffic intelligently based on real-time performance

Staging environment to test complicated configurations before deployment

More than 200 global CDN Pro PoPs to help you expand business reaching worldwide

For more information, refer to the CDN Pro Product Page and online user guide at CDN Pro Getting Started .

About CDNetworks

CDNetworks is a global leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider with fully integrated Cloud and Edge Computing solutions offering unparalleled speed, security, and reliability for the prompt delivery of web and application content. By taking advantage of CDNetworks' resources and global business impact, we provide diverse products and services that include web performance, media delivery, enterprise applications, cloud security, and colocation service to spur business innovation.

