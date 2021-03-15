CDC Foundation to Present Its Digital Transformation and Automation Journey in Partnership with Celigo

The free virtual conversation will cover how the organization modernized business processes and support the Crush COVID fundraising efforts.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo ( www.celigo.com ), the leading integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for both business and technical users, announced today that it will host a free virtual presentation featuring the CDC Foundation on March 17 titled " How the CDC Foundation Modernized and Automated Its Business Processes: A Digital Transformation Story ".

In addition to presenting the CDC Foundation's digital transformation journey, the event will also help raise support for the Foundation's Crush COVID campaign.

"We are honored to host and support the CDC Foundation with this event," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. "The way the CDC Foundation modernized its legacy systems and automated its business processes with integration is a blueprint for any organization looking to undergo a similar initiative in this critical time for digital transformation."

Malcolm James, Senior Technology and Business Solutions Manager at the CDC Foundation, will discuss how the Foundation successfully approached and executed the automation of its legacy processes, just in time to manage the 5-fold increase in transactions it experienced as part of its COVID-19 pandemic response.

"Operational transformation is such a common and necessary goal these days that involves many critical decisions," said James. "I'm excited to share the story of our pathway because I understand what it's like to have that desire for modernization while also feeling the weight of the challenges it presents."

The CDC Foundation, which has raised over $1.25 billion since its founding in 1995 for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had outgrown its dependence on primarily manual and paper-based processes. Through a major digital transformation initiative, the organization sought to modernize its operations with best-of-breed cloud solutions such as Salesforce, ADP, SAP Concur, Celigo iPaaS, and much more.

Topics of this candid conversation will include:

The challenges faced by growing organizations like the CDC Foundation

Navigating their digital transformation initiative and selecting the right cloud-based tools

The pivotal role of integration and automation

Results, insights, and best practices based on the successful experience

The event will be on Wednesday, March 17, 10am-11am PDT. Users can register for free through this page .

To help support the CDC Foundation, visit Crush COVID .

To learn more about Celigo, one of G2's Best Software for 2021 , visit Celigo.com to start integrating for free.

About Celigo

Celigo , the next-generation Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ), built for both IT professionals and business users, that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021 , Celigo allows users to quickly build, manage, and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering the total cost of ownership.

For more information, visit www.celigo.com , and follow Celigo on YouTube , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation is an independent nonprofit and the sole entity created by Congress to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's critical health protection work. The Foundation has launched more than 1,200 health protection programs and raised over $1.25 billion since 1995 to support the CDC's work over the past two decades.

