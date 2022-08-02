CD&R Foundation Makes Grants to London Non-Profit Organisations

Awards to Three Organisations in Partnership with Impetus

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") today announced that the CD&R Foundation (the "Foundation") has made grants totaling approximately £2.4 million to three non-profit organisations in the United Kingdom over the next three years. Since June, the Foundation has committed approximately £5 million to 13 organisations that advance the Foundation's work to support equity through opportunity in CD&R's local communities of New York City and London.

These diverse organisations, identified as CD&R's Talent Solution Partners ("TSP"), offer underserved and underestimated talent access to job training, high-quality jobs, and ongoing professional development opportunities throughout their career journey. The Foundation's relationships were established in partnership with Impetus, a London-based organisation that works with corporations to find, fund, and build a portfolio of charities focused on narrowing the gaps in education and employment for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"When we established the CD&R Foundation, our goal was to meaningfully expand the Firm's existing philanthropic, service, and educational efforts by supporting organisations committed to creating greater economic opportunity and employment for people of all backgrounds," said Dave Novak, CD&R Co-President and Head of the Firm's European business. "We look forward to working alongside Impetus as we help the three organisations selected further their efforts to increase economic opportunities for historically underserved talent throughout London."

"Impetus' track record of developing and supporting non-profit leaders and their organisations is inspiring," said Randy Moore, President of the CD&R Foundation. "Partnering with this talented team will allow us to deepen our support of the selected organizations, their leadership, and the dynamic talent they serve."

Tanya Curry, Interim CEO at Impetus said:

"At Impetus we work hard to close the gaps in education and employment between disadvantaged young people and their better-off peers – but we can't do this alone. Our exciting partnership with CD&R will help us continue to support our charity partners City Gateway, Resurgo and ThinkForward with the means and tools to make a difference to young people's lives. Their investment means more children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds will get the support they need to find employment."

Details on the Foundation and mission statements for each of the London Foundation TSPs can be found below and at the following link: https://www.cdr-inc.com/cdr-builds#cdr-foundation .

City Gateway provides education, training, and support to underserved young people in east London with the aim of trebling the number of students who become work ready and begin an apprenticeship.

Resurgo's award-winning Spear programme helps disengaged youth (ages 16-24) realise their potential by coaching them with the mindset and skills they need to get into and succeed in long-term employment.

award-winning programme helps disengaged youth (ages 16-24) realise their potential by coaching them with the mindset and skills they need to get into and succeed in long-term employment. ThinkForward's mission is to deliver unique, personalised coaching programmes for young people, enabling them to overcome the challenges they face and make a successful transition into work.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses primarily in five industry sectors, including Industrials, Healthcare, Consumer, Technology and Financial Services. The CD&R Foundation was established with the goal of enabling "Equity through Opportunity" by strengthening the workforce development ecosystem at the local community, portfolio network, and employer level. Learn more about the Foundation and keep up with its activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on Twitter. For more information about CD&R, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

About Impetus

Impetus transforms the lives of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds by ensuring they get the right support to succeed in school, in work and in life. They find, fund and build the most promising charities working with these young people, providing core funding and working shoulder-to-shoulder with their leaders to help them become stronger organisations. In partnership with other funders, they help their charities expand and work to influence policy and decision makers so that young people get the support they need. Learn more about Impetus' work at https://www.impetus.org.uk/

