CD&R Creates Global Medical Communications Leader

Huntsworth Acquires Nucleus Global

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsworth, a Clayton, Dubilier & Rice portfolio company, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Nucleus Global, creating a global leader in Medical Communications. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combination with Nucleus further establishes Huntsworth as a leading Pharma Commercialization platform, offering a suite of medical affairs, market access, and marketing services to large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the life cycle of drugs.

CD&R funds made an initial investment in Huntsworth in May 2020, building on CD&R's long track record of investing in healthcare businesses.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth is a leading Pharma Commercialization platform, offering a suite of medical affairs, market access and marketing services to large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has a smaller Communications group, which provides a range of communications and advisory services. Huntsworth is headquartered in London and operates 46 offices around 20 countries with approximately 2,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.huntsworth.com/.

About Nucleus

Nucleus Global is a leading medical communications group, which provides communications strategy, publications planning, expert and patient engagement, scientific events management, medical education, internal communications, training and clinical support for pharmacy and biotech companies. Nucleus has its headquarters in London and operates across 14 offices and 800 employees in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit www.nucleus-global.com/.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on enhancing the value of portfolio businesses by supporting long-term growth, productivity, capital efficiency, and related strategic measures. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $30 billion in 95 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $150 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

