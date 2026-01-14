CCTV+:From Yiwu to Jakarta: The "China Model" of the Stationery Industry Goes Global

News provided by

CCTV+

14 Jan, 2026, 04:08 GMT

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Going global has been the top concern for Yiwu merchants in recent years. Huang Changchao, President of Yiwu Stationery & Cultural Products Industry Association, is among the first who pioneered overseas ventures. Three years ago, he decided to lead the association in tapping the Indonesian market after multiple inspections.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861356/0113_1.mp4

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
0113_1

Also from this source

CCTV+: Xi Outlines Main Directions for Developing New Quality Productive Forces

CCTV+: Xi Outlines Main Directions for Developing New Quality Productive Forces

Chinese President Xi Jinping has conducted in-depth fieldwork and inspections at the production frontline over the past year, outlining the...
CCTV+: A Research Partnership Across Continents -- Mulch Film and Agricultural Exchange

CCTV+: A Research Partnership Across Continents -- Mulch Film and Agricultural Exchange

A collaboration spanning more than 16,000 kilometers and 15 years—including 38 research and field visits—has taken a team from Lanzhou University,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Household Products

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics