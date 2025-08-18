CCTV+: When the Blue Danube Meets the Emerald Qiandao Lake

News provided by

CCTV+

18 Aug, 2025, 02:21 GMT

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunther Riehle, a world top-ten photographer, hails from Germany, the source of the Danube River. Wu Zongqi, honorary chairman of the Zhejiang Photographers Association, calls China's famous Qiandaohu Lake home. The two became friends at a photo contest over a decade ago, and their cross-border friendship has lasted 12 years. Wu has visited Germany, where he created piles of photos. This year, he wants to invite his German friend to see his hometown. What will spark off when the "Blue Danube" meets the "Emerald Qiandao Lake"?

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751364/1.mp4

Also from this source

CCTV+: China Up Close: Zhejiang Tour Explores Pinghu

CCTV+: China Up Close: Zhejiang Tour Explores Pinghu

The third leg of the CGTN "China Up Close Series: Zhejiang Tour" recently arrived in Pinghu to see how this city is balancing economic growth with a...
CCTV+: China Up Close: Zhejiang Tour Explores Deqing

CCTV+: China Up Close: Zhejiang Tour Explores Deqing

From August 8 to 10, 2025, the "China Up Close Series: Zhejiang Tour" brought a contingent of nearly 70 journalists and editors from South Korea,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics