CCTV+: Small Toys Go Global

News provided by

CCTV+

04 Dec, 2024, 07:31 GMT

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone holds a fairy tale deep in their heart, dreaming of a colorful castle where wishes come true. Do you think it's just a fantasy? In Yunhe County of Zhejiang's Lishui City, those dreams become reality. Known worldwide for "creating fairy tales", Yunhe invites you to explore its magic with Bennie from Italy. Discover how "tiny toy bricks" have propelled thousands of local businesses to global success.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572990/Small_Toys_Go_Global.mp4

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox

Also from this source

CCTV+: The 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' Documentary to Premier

CCTV+: The 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' Documentary to Premier

Exchanges make civilizations colorful, and mutual learning makes them prosper. A documentary on the recently-concluded Portugal and Greece stops of...
CCTV+: Uniting Against the Fall Armyworm: Science, Collaboration, and the Global Fight for Food Security

CCTV+: Uniting Against the Fall Armyworm: Science, Collaboration, and the Global Fight for Food Security

In an era of climate change and invasive species threatening global food systems, the fall armyworm has emerged as a relentless adversary. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Toys

Toys

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics