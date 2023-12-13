CCTV+: Setting out from Liangzhu: Probing the Origins of World Civilizations

News provided by

CCTV+

13 Dec, 2023, 13:40 GMT

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liangzhu is a sacred place that serves as a testament to the 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization. On December 3, 2023, Liangzhu ancient city once again garnered the world's attention as it hosted the first Liangzhu Forum, a global dialogue among civilizations. In the meantime, the Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture was held in the metaverse. The event was initiated by the Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG, the UNESCO Beijing Office, and the Liangzhu Culture Youth Promotion Project, together with student representatives from universities across the globe.

Continue Reading
Setting out from Liangzhu: Probing the Origins of World Civilizations
Setting out from Liangzhu: Probing the Origins of World Civilizations

The sharing meeting held in the metaverse unveiled the trailer of the documentary series Setting out from Liangzhu: Probing the Origins of World Civilizations, which captured a journey starting from Liangzhu in search of world civilization wonders.

This documentary series, with a focus on Liangzhu culture, aims to explore the origins and development of Chinese civilization and foster mutual learning and exchanges across civilizations, leveraging the power of youth to promote global cultural prosperity.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299836/2023_11_30.mp4 

Also from this source

"Vision for a Shared Future" Global Short Video Showcase

Sponsored by the CCTV Video News Agency (CCTV+), the "Vision for a Shared Future" Global Short Video Showcase invited media organizations and...
CCTV+: Katherine Loraine: Biking Around the Qiandao Lake

CCTV+: Katherine Loraine: Biking Around the Qiandao Lake

This year, the Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG has launched the converged media program titled "Transformation of Zhejiang over the Past 20 Years: ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics