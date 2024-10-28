CCTV+: "Opportunities in China"at the Digital Trade Expo

News provided by

CCTV+

28 Oct, 2024, 03:22 GMT

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Opportunities in China"at the Digital Trade Expo offers a detailed exploration of the Third Global Digital Trade Expo, through the perspectives of a journalist from Kazakhstan, a promoter of Sino-African friendship from Zimbabwe, a second-generation entrepreneur from Thailand, and a Ph.D. researcher in the new media music industry from the UK.

The story highlights Zhejiang's high-quality development in the private sector and the wealth of opportunities that China has presented to the world.

Continue Reading

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541437/Opportunities_in_China.mp4 

Also from this source

CCTV+: When French Elegance Meets Chinese Style | The Romantic Tale between the Porcelain Capitals of China and France

CCTV+: When French Elegance Meets Chinese Style | The Romantic Tale between the Porcelain Capitals of China and France

This summer, the global spotlight once again focused on the romantic city of Paris, where the 33rd Summer Olympic Games were successfully held and...
CCTV+: Xi vows greater national achievements, contributions to humanity's peace, development

CCTV+: Xi vows greater national achievements, contributions to humanity's peace, development

President Xi Jinping on Monday said that the Chinese people will score more remarkable achievements and make greater contributions to the noble cause ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Entertainment

Entertainment

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics