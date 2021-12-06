CCTV+: Leping Ancient Stage

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leping, the county-level city in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province has been entitled as "The Hometown of Gan Opera". It is also known as the hometown of ancient theaters for its nearly 500 existing ancient theaters. Because of the large number, splendid arts and unique style, these theaters have been acclaimed as "one of the best in China" and "the most distinctive cultural heritage of Jiangxi province", and Leping is therefore also called "The Museum of Chinese Ancient Theaters". Recently, Jiangxi saw its first large water ancient theater established in Leping city. With an area of 105,000 square meters, this theater and the local 4A-level tourist site Hongyuan Wonderland complement each other and blend into one, which becomes a unique cultural tourist attractions with the integration of opera culture and natural landscape.